Springfield, IL

Utility official expects energy crunch to continue for years

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

Expect the prospect of energy shortages and warnings of rolling blackouts to continue beyond just this summer. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO (MY-so), continues to...

www.vandaliaradio.com

wmay.com

Monroe To Be Closed At 10th Street Tracks, Effective Monday

Effective Monday, Monroe Street in downtown Springfield will be permanently closed at the 10th Street tracks. Vehicles will still have access to any businesses on Monroe between 9th and 11th, but will no longer be able to cross the tracks. The closure is part of the railroad relocation project and the development of the new multi-modal transportation hub.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Illinois Education Officials Increase MAP Grant Funding

(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Student Assistance Commission Is increasing college MAP grant funding that will help close to 155 thousand students. Six hundred and one million dollars in grants will be available in the new fiscal year that starts next month. The grants will cover 42 to 55 percent of average tuition and fee costs, depending on where a student goes to school in Illinois. More information about the MAP program is available at isac-dot-org.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Illinois Industry
Springfield, IL
Illinois Business
Energy, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Illinois could see controlled power outages this summer

As electricity demand across the Midwest climbs, the amount of power available to the grid servicing a large swath of Illinois has dipped, prompting regulators to warn of controlled outages during extreme summer weather. Rolling blackouts or brownouts typically associated with Western states may be necessary in Illinois and other...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Small earthquake rattles southwest Illinois

ELLIS GROVE, Ill. – There was a small earthquake southeast of St. Louis Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.2 magnitude quake occurred about four miles east of Ellis Grove, Illinois at around 7:50 pm. The depth was around 6.5 miles. The earthquake happened in the Illinois Basin of...
ELLIS GROVE, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Restaurant Operators Accused Of Sales Tax Evasion

Two Springfield restaurant operators have been arraigned on felony charges accusing them of underreporting sales tax receipts by $100,000. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges accuse Amanda and Nicholas Paz of Springfield of not reporting as much as $1 million in sales at AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, and pocketing the $100,000 in sales taxes they would have had to pay on that amount. The state Department of Revenue believes the underreporting happened from January of 2015 to October of 2019. If convicted on the most serious charge, they could face six to 30 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who's running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor's race in November. Bailey's been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Rolling Blackouts#Energy Demand#Hot Weather#Electric Generation#Ameren Illinois
wdbr.com

Wyndham may convert to apartments

Publisher Michelle Ownbey of the Springfield Business Journal paid a visit to the WTAX Morning Newswatch to break the news that the 48 year-old, 30-story, downtown structure currently known as the Wyndham Springfield City Centre may convert to majority studio and single bedroom apartments. Ownbey says the $25 million dollar...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Urgent Rent-A-Car License Plates Revoked by Sec. of State for No Insurance

A Springfield-based rental car business has had its license plates for its rental vehicles revoked by the State of Illinois for not being properly insured. Springfield Leaks reports that Secretary of State Spokesman Henry Haupt had informed them that the license plates for Urgent Rent-A-Car had been revoked for failure to meet the state's insurance requirements. According to the Springfield Leaks report, the business was still attempting to rent vehicles to the public.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Illinois Renames Asian Carp

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is renaming the Asian carp fish. The new name is "Copi." The change is part of a rebranding designed to address public misconceptions about the top-feeding fish, which is overrunning Midwest waterways. Officials say Copi are mild, clean-tasting fish with heart-healthy omega-threes and very low levels of mercury. Increased consumption will help to stop them from decimating other fish populations in the Great Lakes and restore an ecological balance to waterways down stream.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s Something Much Better Than Money to Give Illinois Panhandlers

Illinois has seen an increase in people begging for donations due in part to a federal court decision lifting a panhandling ban. There's a different way you can help. During your commute, I know you've likely encountered men, women, and even children, standing in the middle of busy intersections like Perryville Road and E. State Street in Rockford with signs asking for help.
WTAX

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Lake Decatur water levels

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake's water levels was in 2011. Officials said they've noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
DECATUR, IL
wsiu.org

In the wake of Dobbs decision, Gov. Pritzker calls special session

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling on state lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session in response to Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. In a statement Pritzker says he wants lawmakers to "further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections."
ILLINOIS STATE
My Magic GR

Interesting Pick: Here Is What The Illinois DNR Renamed Asian Carp

The Illinois DNR made an announcement on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 that they had made a pick for renaming the Asian carp. Asian carp is an invasive species that were originally imported to the United States in the 1970s as a way to control nuisance algal blooms in wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture ponds as well as for human food according to USGS.
vandaliaradio.com

IDPH Warns Public About West Nile Virus

(Chicago, IL) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning the public about the West Nile Virus during the summer. The reminder comes as public health officials are highlighting the importance of avoiding mosquito bites. The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile in Illinois this year were reported on May 24th in Roselle in DuPage County. Since then, Cook, Will, Logan, Edgar, Macoupin and Washington counties have reported batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus.
CHICAGO, IL

