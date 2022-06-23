Utility official expects energy crunch to continue for years

Two Springfield restaurant operators have been arraigned on felony charges accusing them of underreporting sales tax receipts by $100,000. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges accuse Amanda and Nicholas Paz of Springfield of not reporting as much as $1 million in sales at AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, and pocketing the $100,000 in sales taxes they would have had to pay on that amount. The state Department of Revenue believes the underreporting happened from January of 2015 to October of 2019. If convicted on the most serious charge, they could face six to 30 years in prison.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO