Ready to make a splash this summer? Here are 10 water safety tips

Are you ready to make a splash this summer?

Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become water smart.

Here are some safety tips to help keep your family safe:

1. Water competency

Everyone should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely.

2. Fences

Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers and keep a constant eye for any water dangers such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs.

3. Supervise

Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Kids should follow the rules. Designate someone to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water.

4. Life jacket

Always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond someone’s skill level.

5. Get a buddy

Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair — everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy even in areas supervised by lifeguards. Always maintain constant attention and actively supervise children even when lifeguards are present.

6. Rip currents

Rip currents can form in any large open water area, such as low spots and breaks in sandbars, or near structures such as jetties and piers. Be aware of the danger. Learn more about rip currents, and how to avoid them here .

7. Shallower doesn’t mean safer

Just because your child can stand in an above ground pool doesn’t mean parents can turn their backs. Anyone can drown in as little as six inches of water if they become submerged.

8. No jumping or diving

Above ground pools are shallow, no more than four feet deep, and not enough to prevent injuries to the feet, ankles, and legs (jumping) or head and neck (diving). Don’t push people in or jump on others in the pool. When accidents do happen, watch for numbness or vomiting, which can indicate neurological trauma and may be a true emergency.

9. No food or gum while swimming

It goes without saying, but anything you have in your mouth while swimming (except your teeth and tongue) represents a choking hazard.

10. Boating safety

In 2020, the U.S. Coast Guard counted 5,265 accidents that involved 767 deaths, 3,191 injuries and approximately $62.5 million of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents. CLICK HERE for tips from the National Safe Boating Council to help you boat safely this summer.

Source: American Red Cross | PM Pediatrics