Police shooting survivor Leon Ford, Police Chief Schubert announce HEAR Foundation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An officer is in the hospital and so is a woman after a shooting in Mount Oliver. According to information provided by Pittsburgh Police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time. Once they arrived, they found a man who fled on foot and then shot an officer in the vest. That officer was taken to the hospital. Police then arrested the suspect who had a gunshot in his shoulder, but it was unknown where he sustained that wound. He was identified as 21-year-old Julian Reese-Krasausky. Reese-Krasausky was in possession of a privately manufactured firearm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. An initial investigation has determined that no officers discharged their weapons. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO