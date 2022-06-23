ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police shooting survivor Leon Ford, Police Chief Schubert announce HEAR Foundation

wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Leon Ford, a police shooting survivor, and Police Chief Scott Schubert held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Police investigating after Pittsburgh Police officer shot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An officer is in the hospital and so is a woman after a shooting in Mount Oliver. According to information provided by Pittsburgh Police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time. Once they arrived, they found a man who fled on foot and then shot an officer in the vest. That officer was taken to the hospital. Police then arrested the suspect who had a gunshot in his shoulder, but it was unknown where he sustained that wound. He was identified as 21-year-old Julian Reese-Krasausky. Reese-Krasausky was in possession of a privately manufactured firearm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. An initial investigation has determined that no officers discharged their weapons. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three females shot during altercation in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Three females were shot during an altercation on the South Side early Saturday morning. Police responded to ShotSpotter alerts for multiple shots fired on South 12th Street between East Carson and Sarah Street around 3:30 a.m. A female showed up to the Zone 3 police station with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man sentenced to at least 22 years in fatal July 4th shooting in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who says he unintentionally shot and killed his stepbrother on the Fourth of July will spend decades behind bars.A judge sentenced Camerin Caldwell to serve 22 to 44 years in state prison.The shooting happened three years ago after the fireworks in Katz Plaza in the Cultural District. Caldwell and his friends were fighting with another group when Caldwell fired several shots into the crowd. Then-16-year-old Keyari Wynn was shot in the head and another teen was shot six times. Wynn died two years later, and his death was ruled a homicide.Caldwell pleaded guilty in March to several charges, including third-degree murder.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Friday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 3 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts on Chauncey Drive. Officers found a man who was shot in the side. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.Officials said two men were detained for questioning and two guns were recovered at the scene. It is not clear if there have been any arrests. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Gunshot fired on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A man fired a gunshot through the drivers' side window of a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Pitcairn after boarding with another man Tuesday night, according to police. Watch the report in the video player above. The bus was heading inbound at Broadway Boulevard and Wall...
PITCAIRN, PA
wtae.com

State police searching for missing teen from West Mifflin

State police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Police say Tamira Nelson was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday near a home on Glenburn Drive in West Mifflin. She is described as five foot two inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police believe...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
WPXI Pittsburgh

15-year-old accused of assaulting two women during robbery of Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Police say that a 15-year-old robbed a house in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood community. According to court documents, Jason Curry tried to break into the home of two women and two girls by throwing a brick through a window. Curry then allegedly ran away from the house and later returned with a gun and two other people. Police say Curry then used the gun to rob the residents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman shot to death outside Uniontown bar

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is dead after a shooting late Thursday night at a bar in Uniontown, Fayette County. Police responded to McPatton's Pub on North Gallatin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers on scene found the victim, 34-year-old Samantha Harden, of Uniontown, on the road. “Our call was...
UNIONTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Arrests made in McKees Rocks drug raid

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police have arrested three men following a drug raid at 12D Valley Street. Police said Eric Howard, Robert Simpson and Jerome Williams are in custody at the Allegheny County Jail, waiting to be arraigned. Cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, packaging material, manufacturing contraband, edible...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged for the attempted murder of a mailman

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh man was indicted on Wednesday for attempted murder after attacking a mailman in Brookline on May 28. Matthew Harrison, 43, attempted to murder and assault an employee of the United States with a deadly or dangerous weapon according to the indictment, reported WPXI. On May 28, a mail carrier […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police arrest two suspects in connection to 2020 Aliquippa homicide

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police announced they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a man in November 2020. The Beaver County District Attorney's office along with Pennsylvania State Police Troop D arrested and charged Rico Rodgers and Jeffrey Alford with criminal homicide and firearms violations. In November 2020, the City of Aliquippa Police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the area of Wykes Street and Davis Street. Once they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Curtis Flowers, has been shot in the head and killed. They requested the assistance of state police who then took over the investigation. On June 17, 2022, police were able to arrest and charge Rodgers and Alford for the murder of Curtis Flowers.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Cancer survivor running 10K alongside doctor, wife

BOSTON — Thousands of people are getting ready to lace up for the Boston Athletic Association's 10K, which takes place Sunday, and among the group is a cancer survivor who is grateful to be where he is today. “When someone tells you that you have cancer, the worst thoughts...
BOSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy