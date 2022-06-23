ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

No ‘top down’ onshore wind farm plan because ‘we’re not in China’, says Kwarteng

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7pMQ_0gJWQaQa00
Financial News

The Business Secretary has insisted that new onshore wind farms should be subject to “local consent”, arguing the infrastructure cannot be imposed “top down” because “we’re not in China”.

He also said people can use their own “common sense” when it comes to conserving energy, saying it is not his role as a minister to say “you should wear an extra jumper over the winter”.

The Government said in its recent energy strategy that it will not introduce “wholesale changes” to planning regulations on onshore wind which, along with a ban on subsidies for the technology that has been reversed, effectively halted the development of new farms in England.

But it will consult on “developing partnerships with a limited number of supportive communities who wish to host new onshore wind infrastructure in return for guaranteed lower energy bills”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECSM6_0gJWQaQa00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said onshore wind farms are controversial because of their visual impact (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the wind farms are controversial because of their visual impact, and that new sites “will have a very high bar to clear” and would have to reward local residents with cheaper energy.

In its strategy, the Government said its plans will “prioritise putting local communities in control”.

When it was put to Mr Kwarteng that there is concern that ministers are “pandering to some sort of Nimby-ism” on the matter, the minister acknowledged onshore wind has been “controversial in the past” but said there is now “wider agreement” that it is “the right way forward”.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Chatham House think tank, he said: “It has to be part of a local consent. We’re not in China – we can’t simply just impose top down where all this infrastructure goes.”

Mr Kwarteng also said he has never wanted to “stray into” telling people they must make certain choices to conserve energy, such as taking a shower instead of a bath.

“I’ve always thought, as a minister, it’s not my job to say ‘Oh well, you should wear an extra jumper over the winter’,” he said.

“I think people can use their own common sense and their own judgment in these things. Different politicians have different styles.

I think I'm much more of a believer in nudging people and encouraging and setting up a framework than direct encouragement

“Some governments will say, you know, you’ve got to take a shower instead of a bath, we recommend doing that – that’s not something that I’ve ever wanted to stray into.”

He later added: “Where I’m very wary is in actually lecturing people on whether they should wear two or three jumpers, or, as one of our heads of our energy supply companies was recommending, (do) star jumps. They were saying their customers should do star jumps to keep warm.

“That’s not an area where I think ministers have any responsibility or authority to comment on. So, it’s a balance. And I think I’m much more of a believer in nudging people and encouraging and setting up a framework than direct encouragement.”

Greenpeace UK political campaigner Ami McCarthy said: “The Business Secretary is being hypocritical and environmentally destructive to balk at being ‘top down’ on wind farms, and dismiss them as a controversial local issue when his Government has a whole task force to promote oil and gas exploration, and pushes nuclear and fossil fuels on grounds of energy security.

“Government’s own data shows 80% public support for onshore wind, and hundreds of wind farms already have planning permission.

“We urgently need cheap, clean, homegrown renewable power. Kwarteng should remove government planning blocks, expand ambition and empower communities who want to bring down bills and do their bit for the climate to make their own choices about onshore wind.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kwarteng said the Government was still “fleshing out the details” of its windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

The Business Secretary said consultations with the energy industry were ongoing.

It came as Chancellor Rishi Sunak was due to meet leaders from the North Sea oil and gas industry during a visit to Aberdeen on Thursday.

The energy profits levy is expected to pay for £5 billion of the UK Government’s emergency cost-of-living support package.

However, some companies, such as the country’s biggest oil and gas producer Harbour, have warned that the plan will lead to lower investment despite planned allowances within the policy.

Mr Kwarteng told the conference: “It’s a consultation and we are fleshing out details at the moment.

“We have a strong commitment to investment and have outlined allowances to ensure that is recognised as this is finalised.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

U.S. industry group commits to $6 billion solar panel buy — on one condition

A group of U.S. renewable energy developers has said it is willing to invest $6 billion in solar panels over the coming year — as long as they’re made here in America. “Today, the maximum installed capacity in the U.S. is about 20% of demand. So first, you know, people are going to have to invest in expanding production facilities here in the U.S.,” said Andrés Gluski, CEO of the AES Corporation, which is part of the group.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
natureworldnews.com

More than Enough: Experts Claims that Modern Wind Turbines Provide Enough Energy Despite Global Decline in Win Resource

Modern wind turbines can more than compensate for the worldwide wind resource loss. Wind energy makes a substantial contribution to the energy sector's low-CO2 revolution. Wind turbine efficiency, on the other hand, is determined by available wind resources as well as the mechanical qualities of the turbines. Wind Energy. Wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Wind farm work for Scottish and English sites

An order has been placed for 60 turbines for a new offshore wind farm in Scotland's Moray Firth. The 180 turbine blades, each of them 108m-long (354ft), will be made at renewable energy firm Siemens Gamesa's manufacturing plant in Hull. The turbines will later be pre-assembled at Nigg port on...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM not ruling out cutting VAT on energy bills to ease cost-of-living crisis

The Prime Minister has said he would not “rule out” cutting VAT on energy bills as families continue to feel the squeeze from the cost-of-living crisis.But he was non-committal when asked if he would slash fuel duty further, following the cut of 5p per litre to help cash-strapped motorists in March.Speaking in Kigali, Rwanda, where he has been attending a Commonwealth leaders summit, Boris Johnson said the Government is doing “a huge amount” to support people “with the fiscal firepower we have”.Asked why he had not yet cut VAT on energy bills, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Farms#Infrastructure
Washington Examiner

Biden abuses executive authority to pursue his environmental agenda

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent executive action by President Joe Biden is a massive abuse of power.]. Plagued by inflation , a projected upcoming Republican wave in the midterm elections, and high gas prices , President Joe Biden is desperately seeking a win on clean energy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

The national electricity market is a failed 1990s experiment. It's time the grid returned to public hands

A crisis, as the saying has it, combines danger and opportunity. The dangers of the current electricity crisis are obvious. The opportunity it presents is to end to the failed experiment of the national electricity market. Having suspended the market last week, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is now directing generators when to supply electricity. It’s also paying them lavish compensation for the financial shortfalls they suffer as a result. These emergency measures are unsustainable. But they provide the starting point for a restructured electricity supply industry – one that’s better balanced between markets and planning. Now’s the time to create...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

Supreme Court prepares to strike at Biden’s climate efforts

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A new Harvard poll out today reports that 78% of Americans have been impacted by extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods or fires in the past five years, and that more than two-thirds of them now see climate change either as a crisis or a major problem. This […]
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

USA Refinery Capacity Drops

U.S. refinery capacity dropped in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest annual refinery capacity report. The report, which was released on Tuesday and includes data for January 1, 2022, revealed that operable atmospheric crude oil distillation capacity came in at 17.94 million barrels per day in 2022, compared to 18.08 million barrels per day in 2021. This figure stood at 18.97 million barrels per day in 2020, 18.80 million barrels per day in 2019, 18.59 million barrels per day in 2018, and 18.61 million barrels per day in 2017. The 2020 figure is the highest on record, according to EIA data stretching back to 1982.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motorious

Classic Cars Are Greener Than Electric Vehicles: Study

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard people yammer on and on about how horrible classic cars are for the environment. Usually their eyes are bugging out, spittle’s flying out of their mouth, and they’re absolutely filled with self-righteousness but few facts. They’ll vehemently insist that driving your old Camaro, Mustang, Charger, or whatever you own is absolutely destroying the planet in real time while refusing to discuss the process of extracting minerals for making EV batteries, let alone the insane energy levels required in the manufacturing process. That’s why reading a new study from UK insurance provider Footman James is so refreshing because it doesn’t talk emotional rage, sticking instead to the inconvenient facts.
CARS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy