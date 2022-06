Fitbit has been helping people track their sleep information for over ten years. Now, the company’s latest Fitbit Premium feature, Sleep Profile, will provide personalized data to improve sleep quality across the board. Previously, Fitbits were able to track nightly patterns such as sleep duration, restfulness, and REM sleep. While that information can be helpful for understanding a person’s sleeping habits, Sleep Profile will up the ante by tracking even more data points and, perhaps more importantly, will help users understand how to interpret the data.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO