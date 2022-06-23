ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Newest ‘diverging diamond’ interchange opens at I-35 and Parmer

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZyFr_0gJWPezh00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas transportation officials celebrated its latest project Wednesday that is changing the way Austin-area drivers get around town.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation joined Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. in cutting the ribbon on a diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Parmer Lane.

In addition to the new interchange, drivers will also see a reconstructed northbound intersection bypass lane, a southbound 35 bypass lane and additional turn lanes at Parmer Lane and North Lamar Boulevard.

TxDOT said the project cost $24.6 million.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TxDOT to add more DDIs at busy central Texas intersections

A diverging diamond interchange or DDI is an infrastructure design that temporarily shifts traffic to the left side of the road and allows left-turn drivers to move without having to wait on a left-turn signal and traffic to continue flowing.

TxDOT told us diverging diamond intersections work to keep you and others drivers safe. The first opened to traffic in Springfield, Missouri in June 2009. The government said since then, drivers feel safer and spend less time in traffic.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DDI planned for 360 and 2222 intersection

One more reason TxDOT likes this traffic flow design is because it said it improves mobility and safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Missouri State
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Balfour Beatty completes overnight bridge-beam lift in Texas highway overhaul

Balfour Beatty, as part of Colorado River Constructors (CRC) joint venture, achieved a milestone on the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) $674m Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin this month. On the night of 16 June, the team set the first bridge beams that support widening activities east of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Northbound I-35 closed at Wells Branch Parkway after early morning crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed at Wells Branch Parkway after a crash early Friday morning. The Austin Police Department confirmed that a car caught fire during a crash on I-35 before 5 a.m. Friday. A man was trapped inside the vehicle, but fire crews were able to pull him out.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Diamonds#I 35#Txdot#Ddi#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

DPS, APD search for missing Austin woman last seen Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Saturday for a missing woman in Austin. Yolanda Jaimes was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle at about 6 a.m. Jaimes was described as a 39-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet, 11 […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KVUE

CLEAR Alert issued for missing Austin woman

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert on Saturday for an Austin woman who went missing on Friday morning. Yolanda Jaimes, 39, was last seen at 6 a.m. on Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle in northeast Austin. Police described her as a Hispanic woman standing at 4 feet, 11 inches and weighing 140 pounds.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy