Newest ‘diverging diamond’ interchange opens at I-35 and Parmer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas transportation officials celebrated its latest project Wednesday that is changing the way Austin-area drivers get around town.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation joined Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. in cutting the ribbon on a diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Parmer Lane.

In addition to the new interchange, drivers will also see a reconstructed northbound intersection bypass lane, a southbound 35 bypass lane and additional turn lanes at Parmer Lane and North Lamar Boulevard.

TxDOT said the project cost $24.6 million.

A diverging diamond interchange or DDI is an infrastructure design that temporarily shifts traffic to the left side of the road and allows left-turn drivers to move without having to wait on a left-turn signal and traffic to continue flowing.

TxDOT told us diverging diamond intersections work to keep you and others drivers safe. The first opened to traffic in Springfield, Missouri in June 2009. The government said since then, drivers feel safer and spend less time in traffic.

One more reason TxDOT likes this traffic flow design is because it said it improves mobility and safety.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.