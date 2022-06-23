ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

NIFFF Tackles LGBTQ+ Representation With Scream Queer Retrospective

By Ben Croll
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zv5XL_0gJWPYeD00

Click here to read the full article.

Heading into his first edition at the helm of the Neuchatel Intl. Fantastic Film Festival ( NIFFF ), artistic director Pierre-Yves Walder looked to land his white whale, setting his sights on a retrospective idea he’d dreamed up many years before.

“In concrete terms, I’ve wanted to do this ever since I first applied to the festival,” Walder says of Scream Queer, a pet project that reflects on LGBTIQ+ representation through the lens of the fantastic. “I wanted to explore social elements through genre, which has always been a mirror for society, a place to express certain unmentionable ideas in abstract, using metaphor to explore subjects off limits in more direct approaches.”

Showcasing 15 films curated by Walder and his team and another four selected by The xx singer Oliver Sim, this year’s centerpiece retrospective brings together camp items like “Nightmare on Elm Street II,” cult classics like the Wachowski’s “Bound” and recent gems from the festival circuit like Amat Escalante’s “The Untamed,” all tied together by a shared focus on outré representation.

“The films had to step out of reality in a certain sense,” Walder explains. “What we see on-screen had to disrupt reality in a way, because that’s what defines the fantastic.”

Working with just 15 slots and a trove of diverse and often contradictory approaches, the NIFFF team looked for titles that could stand on their own while also standing in for larger filmic trends. To do so, the programming considered the films on a century-long timeline, beginning with the 1922 art-deco dream “Salomé” and following all the way through to Yann Gonzalez’ 2022 musical short “Hideous” (which both stars and features the music of Sim).

“We’ve seen a kind of century-long evolution,” says Walder. “From non-existence, or at least a very metaphoric existence, to demonized, through to something caricatured and almost comic towards accepted and celebrated, all the way to normalized and total mundane.”

Beginning with Charles Bryant and Alla Nazimova’s 1922 Oscar Wilde adaptation – a silent film made in a style that dare not speak its name – and onto Lambert Hillyer’s 1936 b-movie “Dracula’s Daughter” – which introduced the predatory lesbian vamp archetype European softcore directors would build careers on some four decades later – the Scream Queer program moves forward while isolating specific practices and personas.

In the case of “Psycho,” Walder found a particularly rich text. “There are thousands of things to say,” he laughs. “For a long time horror films would use drag to explore disturbed characters and to express their transgressive natures. And that was exciting to viewers, myself included. I still love the film… but I think Hitchcock keyed into the shock value of the big reveal: That’s the killer not a woman but a man in drag.”

“’Psycho’ used a queer identity for a dramatic reveal,” he continues. “So I found it interesting to explore the character that I call the Big Bad Queer – a kind of perennial archetype, even in Disney films, that is refined, ambiguous and disturbed. Even if they’re not malevolent they don’t exactly inspire trust.”

“There’s also the celebratory aspect,” Walder says. “Genre films are disinhibited in ways that allow for diverse and varied representations. A film like [2004’s] ‘Hellbent’ inverses all the slasher codes. You have himbos instead of bimbos getting chopped up. When I first saw it I found it clichéd to represent gay men so superficially, then I realized that a woman might have the same reaction when a large-busted blonde steps into the shower in a conventional slasher film.”

Moving toward the present day, the retrospective will dovetail with titles in other parts of NIFFF’s 2022 slate – films that approach similar subjects with a remarkable lack of emphasis. “We have films in the competition and in the other contemporary sections either directed by queer filmmakers or that feature gay characters, but don’t make that much of the fact,” says the NIFFF chief. “Such subjects are no longer key themes or plot points. There’s been an inversion from non-existence to total banality.”

This Scream Queer retrospective lands at an oddly auspicious moment, arriving on the heels of a similarly titled book by Catalan critic Javier Parra (from which NIFFF cribbed the name, while bringing Parra on as a consultant and collaborator), and ahead of an upcoming documentary series produced for horror streamer Shudder to be broadcast later this year.

“There’s something in the air; things are happening all around,” says Walder. “Only we’re not just focusing on horror. We wanted to push beyond that, into different genres and styles. We’re about the fantastic – and Sally Potter’s ‘Orlando’ is a perfect example, as it engages with trans identity in a positive way, showing a character as fluid and normal as anyone else – most notably thanks to Tilda Swinton.”

“It depicts a fantastic and phantasmagoric transformation we found fascinating, and quite beautiful,” Walder adds. “And at the end of the day, this all about showing films we love.”

More from Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’: Jenny Slate Talks Grief, Elder Care and Teaching Improv to Isabella Rossellini

Click here to read the full article. “Have you ever eaten a raspberry?… And what was that like?” In “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” even the smallest questions are the stuff of immersive world-building. The film, a hybrid of stop-motion and live action, tells the story of Marcel, a one-inch-tall creature voiced by Jenny Slate who allows human documentarian Dean (played by Dean Fleischer Camp, who also directs the film) to observe his life. Marcel and Dean ponder parallel lonelinesses: Marcel’s entire family has disappeared except for his grandmother, Nana Connie (voiced by the legendary Isabella Rossellini), and Dean is...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman in ‘Lady in the Lake’ at Apple

Click here to read the full article. Moses Ingram has signed on to star opposite Natalie Portman in the Apple limited series “Lady in the Lake.” Ingram takes over the role of Cleo Sherwood in the series from Lupita Nyong’o, whom Variety exclusively reported had exited the show after production had already begun. This is the latest high-profile TV role for Ingram, who is fresh off her starring turn in the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Ingram is also known for appearing in the hit Netflix show “The Queen’s Gambit,” for which she received an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress...
MOVIES
Variety

David Cronenberg to Receive Honorary Donostia Award at San Sebastian Festival

Click here to read the full article. David Cronenberg will receive the honorary Donostia Award at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival. The gala ceremony will be followed by the presentation of Cronenberg’s latest film, “Crimes of the Future,” a daring science fiction movie starring Viggo Mortensen (“A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises”), Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. The movie world premiered in competition at Cannes. The celebrated Canadian filmmaker has so far directed 20 features including works considered today to be the classics of genres like sci-fi, horror, psychological drama and thriller. San Sebastian previously welcomed Cronenberg in 2004 for the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Deadline

Greg Laemmle Wants More Reviews Of Indie Films To Speed Arthouse Revival – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. A24 is going animated whimsical with Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Neon opens Beba, Cohen Media Group presents Apples, IFC Midnight Flux Gourmet and Abramorama a documentary The Human Trial in limited release at arthouse cinemas. These venues have been doing a bit better, slowly luring Covid-spooked key older demos back into the theater-going habit, attracting some younger viewers (and playing big franchise movies because they have to). Greg Laemmle, CEO of Laemmle Theatres, understands recovery takes time, especially with independent distributors spending less on marketing. That’s why he counts more than ever...
NFL
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Sings ‘F— You’ to Supreme Court Justices at Glastonbury Festival

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo used her set at England’s Glastonbury Festival to slam the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, in the same terms as Phoebe Bridgers did at the festival a day earlier. “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she said, as reported in the Guardian. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein Could Be the First Back-to-Back Winner Since Jeremy Piven in 2007

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#Queer#Documentary Film#Racism#The Neuchatel Intl#Nifff
Variety

Marcus Mumford Declares Band Is Not Breaking Up, as He and Brandi Carlile Offer First Taste of His Solo Album Live

Click here to read the full article. News of a forthcoming Marcus Mumford solo album began to leak out this past week, which countless radio stations and websites around the world immediately leaped to assume meant that old gang of his was breaking up. Mumford made it official on two counts — yes, his solo record is coming up, and no, Mumford and Sons are not splitting — and offered a first taste of the new project as he sat in with Brandi Carlile Friday at L.A.’s Greek Theater. During the encore portion of the first of Carlile’s two sold-out gigs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

How ‘Elvis’ Composer Wove in the King’s Vocals With Austin Butler’s Performance

Click here to read the full article. While Austin Butler’s performance in Baz Lurhmann’s “Elvis” is visually captivating, the music experience is immersive. The film needs to be seen, but it demands to be heard. Composer Elliott Wheeler worked closely with music editor Jamieson Shaw, as the film dances between Butler’s vocals, Elvis Presley’s voice and newly recorded versions of the King’s classics like Kacey Musgraves’ rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Wheeler says Butler recorded every single line of each performance seen in the film, and Presley’s voice was then mixed in when needed. Wheeler explains, “If we did end...
MUSIC
Variety

Lizzo and Live Nation Donate $1 Million to Support Abortion-Rights Groups

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo and Live Nation will donate $1 million from the singer’s upcoming “Special” tour to support abortion access groups, after the the Supreme Court’s galvanizing decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” Lizzo tweeted on Friday. I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022 After initially announcing that the money would go to Planned Parenthood, she...
CHARITIES
Variety

Bright Eyes Really Provides a Reason to Look on the Bright Side at L.A.’s Greek: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. It’s tempting, and not entirely inaccurate, to cast Bright Eyes’ excellent show at the Greek Theater in L.A. Thursday night as part of a redemption story in progress. The band’s current tour — its first major outing supporting 2020’s also terrific “Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was” album — has had some uncertainty and suspense built into it. At a Houston date about a month ago, founder-frontman Conor Oberst made headlines by leaving the stage after just two songs, with his band halfheartedly attempting to lead audience members Bright Eyes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

SAG-AFTRA and IATSE Unions Vow to Fight Abortion Ruling: ‘The Supreme Court Is Wrong’

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the Directors Guild of America and the Costume Designers Guild are among the Hollywood unions vowing to fight to protect a woman’s right to choose after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, dancers, news writers and editors, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and other entertainment and media professionals, said, “Anyone who believes in the right of women to make their own healthcare decisions should be outraged with today’s archaic and dangerous ruling. Every American...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Elvis’ Banks $3.5 Million in Previews, ‘The Black Phone’ Scares Up $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic look at the “King of Rock,” grossed $3.5 million in Thursday previews, while “The Black Phone,” a child abduction chiller from Blumhouse,” scared up $3 million. The two films are hoping to make a mark at the box office this weekend, but they face stiff competition from holdovers such as “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s a wide open field as they elbow their way to the top of the chart. “Elvis,” a Warner Bros. release that carries with it the stamp of approval from the Presley...
MOVIES
Variety

Sports, Streaming Drive Volume As Fox Wraps Upfront

Click here to read the full article. Madison Avenue’s growing interest in sports and streaming video helped Fox Corp. nab new ad dollars amid a softening market. The owner of the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel expects an uptick in advertising commitments made in advance of its next programming schedule, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the company becomes the latest media outlet to wrap negotiations in the industry’s annual “upfront.” Advertisers were interested in Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming hub; the company’s sports events; and its Fox News programming, this person said, among other offerings. The...
ECONOMY
Collider

'Invincible', and 9 Other Great Animated Superhero Shows Not From Marvel or DC

What is it about superheroes? Is it the powers? The pageantry? The idea that someone normal could become extraordinary? Whatever the case, people love them: they're just about everywhere. They come in all manner of shapes and forms, including two dimensions. The long-standing superpowers of the superhero business, Marvel and DC, have churned out innumerable significant live-action screen works, but they have also carved out a niche for their characters and stories in animation. In fact, some could even argue that superheroes, with their larger-than-life aspects, are better suited for that medium.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix, Disney+ Plan to Sell Ads, But Fox Nation Already Has Some

Click here to read the full article. Streaming outlet Fox Nation is already running the commercials its larger rivals say they want to sell. Big subscription-based streamers like Netflix and Disney+ have caught the attention of Madison Avenue with recent announcements about launching ad-supported tiers for their services. Fox Nation, a smaller streaming outlet that is part of Fox News Media, has quietly opened some of its selections for advertisers. Subscribers who recently streamed “Duck Family Treasure,” a new special that stars members of the Robertson family from the long-running series “Duck Dynasty,” likely saw something that people who binge-watch often don’t:...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Onion Savagely Mocks Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Ruling With Homepage Takeover

Click here to read the full article. The Onion mercilessly lampooned the U.S. Supreme Court’s reactionary tilt following Friday’s historic decision to nullify Roe v. Wade. The satirical outlet’s eight top stories Friday on the homepage were simply headlines — over the same photo of the current Supreme Court justices — that alluded to the court’s 5-4 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had established Americans’ constitutional right to abortions. “Supreme Court Votes 5-4 To Throw Beer Bottle At Slut,” said The Onion’s lead item. In other variations on that theme, The Onion reported that the court voted 5-4 to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thedigitalfix.com

Robert Englund knows why Nightmare on Elm Street TV series failed

Robert Englund, the star of the hit horror movie franchise A Nightmare on Elm Street, has shared why Freddy Krueger’s TV gig fizzled out. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting on The Boo Crew podcast, the actor broke down why the horror anthology TV series Freddy’s Nightmares only had two seasons, and ultimately failed to capture horror fans’ long-term interest.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Man vs Bee’ Director David Kerr Details Working With Rowan Atkinson, CGI Bee: ‘It’s Moby Dick in Miniature’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t yet watched the final episode of “Man vs Bee.” It was three years ago that director David Kerr unexpectedly got a call from an old producer colleague, Chris Clark, with whom he’d worked on 2018’s “Johnny English” sequel “Johnny English Strikes Again.” Clark had been developing an idea with “Johnny English” and “Mr Bean” star Rowan Atkinson and wondered if Kerr would be interested in helming the project. “It was a really simple premise,” Kerr tells Variety. “You’ve got this man in a fancy house full of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy