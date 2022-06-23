ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams out of Eastbourne because doubles partner injured

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Serena Williams’ competitive preparation for Wimbledon will amount to two doubles matches.

A right knee injury to Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said Thursday. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England.

Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild-card entry to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

Jabeur is ranked No. 3 in singles. There was no immediate news about the seriousness of her injury.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

