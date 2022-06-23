ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Analysis: NEA Calls For End to School Police Policies Union Previously Supported

By Mike Antonucci
The 74
The 74
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPFuH_0gJWPF7e00

Last year the National Education Association created a task force to form a new policy on “safe, just, and equitable schools.” The task force’s recommendations were approved by the union’s board of directors in May and will go before delegates to the NEA Representative Assembly next month for final authorization.

The task force released a 79-page report to accompany the policy statement. It is dense reading, but its purpose is to formalize NEA’s support for “evidence-based behavioral practices centered in the philosophy of restorative justice over the criminalization and policing of students.”

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

To achieve that goal, the union demands an end to supplying military weapons and technology to school police, and to the construction of “prison-like school environments that employ metal detectors, random searches, and other building and design elements that diminish a thriving and nurturing school climate.”

While the policy does not call for an outright ban on police in schools, it makes numerous arguments against their presence, and demands limits on the growth of the school resource officer (SRO) workforce.

NEA sees this as a racial justice issue, stating that “Native, Asian, Black, Latin(o/a/x), Middle Eastern and North African, Pacific Islander, and Multiracial students, including those who identify as LGBTQ+, have disabilities, and/or are English language learners are in greater jeopardy in schools with a presence of police and law enforcement.” (NEA communications policy requires the listing of these groups in this exact order, rather than using a collective term.)

The report states specifically that the presence of uniformed, armed law enforcement and security personnel on school campuses has the effect of criminalizing students. The task force asserts that “there is no proof that SROs prevent school shootings,” and that “SROs have shot and killed students, tasered students, tackled and punched students in the head, sprayed students with pepper spray, choked students, thrown students to the ground, and thrown students against walls and lockers.”

How did the situation reach this point? The task force reports that in the 1990s false or exaggerated reports of rising juvenile crime prompted politicians to pour millions of dollars into school policing programs.

The report doesn’t mention those politicians by name, but one of them was then-Senator Joseph Biden , who, in introducing a multi-year appropriation for the federal Cops in Schools program in June 2001, said, “Let’s give school resource officers to every school that wants one. Let’s give parents a little peace of mind that their kids are safe when they get on that school bus and head off to learn. Let’s give teachers a hand in maintaining order in their classrooms.”

Sen. Biden said his amendment was endorsed by the National Education Association.

Nowhere in the NEA task force’s report will you find any mention of the union’s role in advocating for efforts to put more cops in schools. Laudatory stories NEA staffers wrote about SROs were scrubbed from the union’s web site long ago. One such post, from 2011, noted that “so-called ‘hard’ responses are sometimes necessary. These include metal detectors, surveillance cameras, evacuation drills, and allowing police officers to work on campus.”

In January 2013, after the Sandy Hook massacre, President Obama proposed legislation which, among other things, appropriated $150 million to hire SROs. Both NEA and the American Federation of Teachers supported the bill .

NEA wasn’t simply an observer when it comes to school resource officers. An estimated 4,000 of them are NEA members, and the union still promotes their image in its literature .

Just as the NEA has apparently changed its mind about police in schools, it has also started promoting the idea that schools are unsafe environments for its members. An article from March 2022 cites a study claiming “one-third of teachers report that they experienced at least one incident of verbal harassment or threat of violence from students during the pandemic.”

The task force report does make one small nod toward accountability. It notes that educators show a tendency to use SROs to handle student misconduct.

“Most often, it will be educators — administrators, counselors, teachers, ESPs, and other adults on campus — who precipitate the criminalization of school behavior,” the report states.

Finding a proper security balance that keeps students and teachers safe, while greatly reducing abuses, is a daunting task. But we should be skeptical about recommendations from the same folks who helped bring us to this pass.

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive .

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
The 74

Replay: Why Teachers Are Leaving Classrooms Amid COVID to Launch Microschools

After the learning disruptions that impacted so many students through the pandemic, large numbers of parents looked instead to microschools as a more reliable alternative for their kids.  Now, some teachers are seeing career opportunities there, too.  This week The 74 partnered with VELA Education Fund to present a special livestream: “Into the Unknown: Why […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Police#Nea#School Resource Officer#School Climate#Asian#Latin Lrb#North African#Pacific Islander#Multiracial
Joel Eisenberg

Opinion: I am a Former Teacher. Arming Educators Must Not Become Mandatory.

There is sometimes chaos in the classroom, and frequently distractions. Unprepared teachers may place students at further risk. I want to be clear from the outset and acknowledge there are always exceptions to every stance. However, as a former special education teacher of at-risk children and adults (gang members, substance abusers, and those labeled as “severely emotionally disturbed”), dynamics in such classrooms may well severely jeopardize the safety of both students and educators if the latter are required to open carry while teaching.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 74

The Kids Hiding in Plain Sight: Advocates Push to Collect Data on LGBT Students

With an unprecedented rise in the number of youth identifying as LGBTQ — and equally unprecedented efforts to curtail their rights — a leading national advocacy group is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to add the sexual orientation and gender identity of students and teachers to the data collected in the National Assessment […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The 74

Bipartisan Group of Mayors Demand Ed Dept Spike Change to Charter School Program￼

The U.S. Department of Education is working to finalize a new rule revamping the $440 million federal Charter Schools Program that would give preference to charters districts view as potential partners while discouraging new applications in communities with voluntary integration efforts. Charter supporters also warn that the proposed rule would make it significantly more difficult […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Ed Dept. Launches ‘Unprecedented’ Parent Council

Recognizing a growing movement for parent rights in education, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday announced the creation of a new “Parents and Families Engagement Council.” The council will include representatives from 14 organizations that advocate for giving parents a voice in their children’s education — including families involved in charters, homeschooling and private schools. […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Supreme Court Throws Out Maine’s Ban on Religious Schools Receiving Public Funds

In a decision that will allow private schools greater access to public funds, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Maine cannot bar parochial academies from participating in a school choice program. The judgment continues the court’s gradual loosening of restrictions on religious institutions receiving direct assistance from the state over the past few years.  The […]
MAINE STATE
The 74

Analysis: Many Districts Doing Less This Summer to Make Up for Lost Learning

Despite national attention on bolstering summer school options for students who lost learning time during the pandemic, most large districts have not expanded or improved their 2022 summer programming, according to a review by the Center on Reinventing Public Education.  Even after an additional year to plan and more federal recovery dollars available, districts’ 2022 […]
TEXAS STATE
The 74

NJ Public School Enrollment Dropped 18K Since Start of COVID, State Data Shows

Enrollment in New Jersey’s traditional public schools fell by about 18,000 in the two years since the pandemic led to school closures and other classroom disruptions, according to new enrollment data from the state Department of Education. The losses came in the state’s urban centers and suburban districts alike. In October, Passaic reported 800 fewer […]
EDUCATION
The 74

The 74

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy