PARKER (WGME) -- A Portland restaurant is closing its doors for good after more than 30 years. Parkers Restaurant on Washington Ave closed on Saturday. "We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for your patronage over these past 33 years," the post said. "It is difficult to call you customers and patrons when we truly consider you friends and, in many cases, family. The decision to close was extremely difficult and bitter sweet. "

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO