Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in West Virginia, killing six

A Vietnam War-era helicopter crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday, killing all six passengers and crew members on board, according to reports.

The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed in a rural area near Route 17 in Logan County, West Virginia, around 5 p.m., according to reports. A Logan County Office of Emergency Management official told local outlets that the six people on board the helicopter died in the crash. The cause of the crash has not been determined, but the Logan County Office of Emergency Management had warned of severe weather in the region prior to the crash.

“Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The aircraft was reportedly on fire when emergency crews arrived. It had crashed on a road and guardrail.

“I went up to the helicopter, but the fire was just so hot, so intense,” Bobbi Childs, a woman who ran to the crash site, told a local TV station.

The helicopter, built in 1962, took off from Logan County Airport during a reunion for enthusiasts of the historical aircraft, according to a report .

The Bell UH-1B helicopter, nicknamed “Huey,” is known for its widespread use during the Vietnam War. Over 7,000 Hueys were used in Vietnam for "troop and cargo transport, medical evacuations, and aerial attack," according to the Museum of Flight .

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Logan County Office of Emergency Management for comment.