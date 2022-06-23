ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in West Virginia, killing six

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aygiM_0gJWOSoi00

A Vietnam War-era helicopter crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday, killing all six passengers and crew members on board, according to reports.

The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed in a rural area near Route 17 in Logan County, West Virginia, around 5 p.m., according to reports. A Logan County Office of Emergency Management official told local outlets that the six people on board the helicopter died in the crash. The cause of the crash has not been determined, but the Logan County Office of Emergency Management had warned of severe weather in the region prior to the crash.

WATCH: DRONE SLAMS INTO RUSSIAN OIL REFINERY SPARKING BLAZE

“Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The aircraft was reportedly on fire when emergency crews arrived. It had crashed on a road and guardrail.

“I went up to the helicopter, but the fire was just so hot, so intense,” Bobbi Childs, a woman who ran to the crash site, told a local TV station.

The helicopter, built in 1962, took off from Logan County Airport during a reunion for enthusiasts of the historical aircraft, according to a report .

The Bell UH-1B helicopter, nicknamed “Huey,” is known for its widespread use during the Vietnam War. Over 7,000 Hueys were used in Vietnam for "troop and cargo transport, medical evacuations, and aerial attack," according to the Museum of Flight .

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Logan County Office of Emergency Management for comment.

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Logan County, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Logan County, WV
Accidents
State
West Virginia State
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction

Six people have died after a helicopter used for tourism flights crashed onto a highway in West Virginia on Wednesday. The helicopter, which was based at an airport in the state’s Logan County, crashed on State Route 17 near a rural area and was on fire when rescue crews arrived, according to officials. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirmed that there were no survivors. Mr Bryant described the helicopter as a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B, which is a utility military helicopter powered by a single turboshaft engine, with two-bladed main and tail rotors,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Flight
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Charged After Boat Crash Leaves 5 Dead

A Georgia man has been charged with boating under the influence after a fatal accident left five people dead Saturday morning. Authorities say the boats were traveling in opposite directions on the Wilmington River when they collided. Savannah resident Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, has been arrested, local CBS affiliate WTOC reports, as Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and Chatham County Marine Patrol lead the investigation. Authorities have identified the victims, which include four members of the same family: Calvary Day School faculty member Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; their sons Zachary, 23, and Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37. It’s not yet clear whether Stegall caused the crash, local ABC affiliate WJCL reports.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Vietnam War#Cargo Transport#Traffic Accident#Bell Uh 1b#The Museum Of Flight
TODAY.com

4 members of the same family killed in Georgia boating accident

Five people died in an accident involving two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River, near Savannah, Georgia. Four of them were members of the local Leffler family. The deceased were identified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division as: teacher and football coach Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; son Zachary James Leffler, 23; other son Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, who was on the other boat.
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Miami plane crash - live: Aircraft of 126 crash lands at Florida airport as video captures passengers fleeing

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said. Read More Yorkshire helicopter crash victims named by policeAborted landing, diversion, a 10-hour delay and a woman in labour: Tui passenger describes ‘flight from hell’Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woesBrexit ‘completely’ to blame for airport chaos, says Ryanair boss – predicting summer-long disruption
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Vietnam
Country
Russia
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy