ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Municipal energy coming to Hampshire County

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQrXY_0gJWO9NO00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has signed a contract with MassPowerChoice, an aggregation services company that will implement an inter-municipal community choice aggregation (CCA) to help reduce the local and state carbon footprint.

Planning for aggregation will entail developing production strategies that will ensure uninterrupted production at a specific facility. This will enable the implementation of Valley Green Energy, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency and equity.

Amherst is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving energy efficiency and energy equity as part of the Energy and Climate Action Plan. The MassPowerChoice is responsible for guiding the town’s climate mitigation and resilience efforts. They will begin offering green electricity at a competitive rate, with an emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting local renewable energy projects and programs.

City project underway to help revitalize Victory Theatre in Holyoke

Research and investigation into the development of an inter-municipal energy aggregation have been ongoing for the last few years. The Town of Amherst passed a 100% renewable energy resolution during the Fall of 2017. During the meeting, the town committed to 100% clean, renewable energy and to slow down the usage of fossil fuels. Considering a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program in conjunction with
adjacent municipalities as a way to achieve such a goal.

Over the next few months MassPowerChoice is to not only work with Amherst, but as well as Northampton and Pelham communities. Amherst Sustainability Coordinator, Stephane Ciccarello told 22News, “next steps will be for each community to develop a community engagement strategy with the consultant as the consultant develops the CCA application.” Once completed, the CCA application will be submitted to the Department of Public Utilities.

“We are excited to be moving this effort forward,” said Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman. “Working in partnership with Northampton and Pelham, and we hope other communities in the future, we will focus our purchasing and developing power on green energy that will help in meeting local and state carbon reduction goals. Valley Green Energy will address climate change by offering green electricity at a competitive rate, with an emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting local renewable energy projects and/or programs.”

“We are delighted to be working with Amherst, Northampton, and Pelham and to support their efforts to use CCA to address climate change,” added Paul Gromer, Managing Director of MassPowerChoice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
businesswest.com

East Longmeadow Continues Pattern of Growth

Roughly 60 years ago, McGill Hose and Coupling opened on Benton Drive in East Longmeadow. About six months ago, it moved into a new building around the corner on Industrial Drive that is more than double the size of its old location. McGill is a custom fabricator of hoses and...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam OKs $2M in preservation funds for former Tuckahoe Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council approved $2 million in community preservation funds for the rehabilitation of the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in a meeting on Tuesday. Funds will go toward restoration of the dam, 3,500 feet of roadway along Pine Street, 5,600 feet of paths, four parking areas and active management of invasive species on the property.
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Amherst#Cca#Valley Green Energy
WWLP

Chicopee fireworks event with parade being held on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street. The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street. The gates […]
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Online RMV transactions set to be unavailable due to system upgrade

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Saturday that all online ID and license transactions will be unavailable for a portion of this weekend due to system upgrades. The Massachusetts RMV posted online that transactions will be unavailable from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday. The RMV...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting the Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke, Massachusetts

Traveling has always been one of my passions. I love the excitement of seeing new places and the thrill of experiencing different cultures. Located in Holyoke, Massachusetts, at the foot of the Berkshires, is one of the finest examples of Victorian-era architecture in the region. Built-in 1869 by William Skinner, this beautiful home and gardens were owned by the Skinner family until 1959, when daughter Catherine Skinner Kilborne and her heirs gave the Wistariahurst to the City of Holyoke with the stipulation that the home be used for cultural and educational purposes. Today, the Wistariahurst Museum is dedicated to preserving the culture and history of Holyoke and makes for a fascinating visit.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Chicopee celebrates first Patriotic Parade

Chicopee celebrated its very first Patriotic Parade this afternoon. The parade was envisioned by Chicopee's veteran services director Stephanie Shaw and began at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange street and continued through Center and Front streets to Szot park.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy