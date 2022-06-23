Municipal energy coming to Hampshire County

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has signed a contract with MassPowerChoice, an aggregation services company that will implement an inter-municipal community choice aggregation (CCA) to help reduce the local and state carbon footprint.

Planning for aggregation will entail developing production strategies that will ensure uninterrupted production at a specific facility. This will enable the implementation of Valley Green Energy, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency and equity.

Amherst is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving energy efficiency and energy equity as part of the Energy and Climate Action Plan. The MassPowerChoice is responsible for guiding the town’s climate mitigation and resilience efforts. They will begin offering green electricity at a competitive rate, with an emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting local renewable energy projects and programs.

Research and investigation into the development of an inter-municipal energy aggregation have been ongoing for the last few years. The Town of Amherst passed a 100% renewable energy resolution during the Fall of 2017. During the meeting, the town committed to 100% clean, renewable energy and to slow down the usage of fossil fuels. Considering a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program in conjunction with

adjacent municipalities as a way to achieve such a goal.

Over the next few months MassPowerChoice is to not only work with Amherst, but as well as Northampton and Pelham communities. Amherst Sustainability Coordinator, Stephane Ciccarello told 22News, “next steps will be for each community to develop a community engagement strategy with the consultant as the consultant develops the CCA application.” Once completed, the CCA application will be submitted to the Department of Public Utilities.

“We are excited to be moving this effort forward,” said Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman. “Working in partnership with Northampton and Pelham, and we hope other communities in the future, we will focus our purchasing and developing power on green energy that will help in meeting local and state carbon reduction goals. Valley Green Energy will address climate change by offering green electricity at a competitive rate, with an emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting local renewable energy projects and/or programs.”

“We are delighted to be working with Amherst, Northampton, and Pelham and to support their efforts to use CCA to address climate change,” added Paul Gromer, Managing Director of MassPowerChoice.

