In a press release on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had appointed Colin Ahern as the first Chief Cyber Officer ever in New York. According to the press release, Ahern is a leading expert in cybersecurity, cyber resilience, and intelligence. The position was created to combat the increasingly large threat that cyberattacks pose both to the state and to individual residents.

