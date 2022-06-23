ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Killed in Fight, Shooting at Dallas Dave & Buster's

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead after a shooting at a Dave & Buster's restaurant in Dallas late Wednesday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 9400 North Central...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 4

Cathy Lindsey
5d ago

Dallas is starting to give Detroit a pretty good name with these shootings. Senseless.

8
CBS DFW

Security officer arrested after shooting at XTC Cabaret

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A security officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting at XTC Cabaret Saturday morning. Sterlin Hammett, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday evening.At about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at XTC Cabaret, where they found Shalonda Lofton, identified by police as Shalonda Anderson, with a gunshot wound. Police have also determined that another security officer, 26, was responsible for shooting the victim after she was hit by a vehicle at the XTC Cabaret on Saturday. Anderson's car hit the...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The second security officer, Sterlin Hammett, 30, has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond will be determined by a magistrate. Update June 26 @ 4:50 p.m. The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer was responsible for shooting the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed outside Dallas convenience store

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for three people after the murder of a man outside an Oak Cliff convenience store. The shooting happened Sunday night at a gas station near Ann Arbor Avenue and R.L. Thornton Freeway. Police think the killers may have tried to steal from 43-year-old Cordney...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Arrested in Death of 5-Year-Old Dallas Boy

A woman was arrested late Monday in the death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found at a home in South Dallas. In a statement, Dallas police said 26-year-old Tiffany Williams was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Her relationship with the child was not immediately released by police.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Timothy Huff Guilty of Capital Murder in Death of Fort Worth Officer

Timothy Huff, one of two people charged in the death of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull, was found guilty of capital murder Monday morning. Hull was killed during a gun battle in 2018 during an investigation into a string of robberies. A Tarrant County jury delivered a unanimous verdict against...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

XTC Cabaret security guard fatally shoots woman outside Dallas nightclub

DALLAS - Police said a Dallas nightclub security guard shot and killed a woman over the weekend. Shalanda Anderson was shot around 5 a.m. Saturday outside XTC Cabaret, near the Stemmons Freeway and Regal Row. The club’s management said video showed Anderson driving the wrong way in the parking lot....
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 7200 Ferguson Rd.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for a body behind an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the male victim had been shot. The preliminary investigation determined the crime did not occur at...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington ministry student killed by alleged drunk driver

ARLINGTON, Texas - A young man who was studying for the ministry and on his way to church to deliver a sermon died because Arlington police say someone else was driving drunk at 10 a.m. Keymon Jones' family was expecting him to pick them up for church Sunday morning, but...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson Starbucks shooting suspect Tranisa Watts indicted

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police have charged Tranisa Watts with the capital murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother.At 7:12 p.m. April 18, police responded to the parking lot of the Starbucks located at 4151 Renner Rd. after receiving reports of a shooting.Watts, 23, was apprehended after the first officer on scene spotted her attempting to leave the location with a child. Additional responding officers found 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards shot and immediately began life saving measures, police said. Edwards was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old child was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire, officials said.The resulting investigation determined Edwards was the grandmother of Watts' child and had full custody. Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at the Starbucks where she was later killed.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Arlington Crash

A man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge following a fatal crash in Arlington on Sunday. According to Arlington Police, the crash took place a little before 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. Witnesses told police the driver of a BMW, identified by...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
BURLESON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Silkwood Street

On June 27, 2022, Dallas Police charged Tiffany Williams, 26, with Injury to a Child – Serious Bodily Injury, in the death of a five-year-old child on Silkwood Street. Williams was taken to the Dallas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing tonight. Original Post:. On June 27, 2022, at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Security guards allegedly shoot and kill woman at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating what events led security guards at Dallas' XTC Cabaret to shoot and kill a woman on Saturday morning. The club claims the guards felt endangered, but their version of events was disputed by users on social media. According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call from XTC Cabaret, located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. When they arrived, they found the victim, Shalonda Lofton, 32, identified by Dallas police as Shalanda Anderson, with a gunshot wound.Lofton was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but she was later pronounced deceased.Police...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3500 Munger Ave

On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Gun Buyback Ends Early Due to ‘Huge Response'

A gun buyback program started and ended Monday in Fort Worth after residents showed up with more than 100 guns to be surrendered for cash. The department expected to hold the buyback through Thursday, offering a $100 gift card to anyone who wanted to surrender an unwanted gun to be melted down.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email. 
DALLAS, TX

