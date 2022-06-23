A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

Shutterstock

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.

To find out exactly how Vitamin C affects your skin and the best way to incorporate it into your daily routine, we spoke to skincare expert Mina-Jacqueline Au, Dermal Repair Specialist and CEO of VivreSKINLabs. She broke down all the benefits of this ingredient, from brighter skin to boosted elasticity. Read on for all of her insights!

Benefits Of Vitamin C

It's no wonder Vitamin C is such a popular skincare ingredient; incorporating it into your daily regimen can be beneficial for a number of reasons. For starters, it's well known for its skin-brightening properties, which can help solve common issues like dark spots. Au explains that "Vitamin C helps minimize surface discoloration and evens skin tone by restricting the enzyme tyrosinase that is responsible for melanin production in the skin." However, you don't need to worry about Vitamin C compromising your skin's natural color. Au assures that "it won't fade away normal skin pigmentation, only the abnormal melanin deposits caused by sun damage." Nice!

Additionally, thanks to the fact that this vitamin is "one of the most powerful antioxidants," it's great at protecting your skin from oxidative stress, including environmental factors like UV rays, pollution, infrared radiation, and blue light—all of which can be detrimental to the health of your skin. "Exposure to oxidative stress causes disruptions in vital chemical processes and negatively impacts skin function and structure. This results in significant damages such as premature aging, inflammation, and hyperpigmentation." Yikes! Fortunately, Vitamin C products will help you keep your skin protected against these stressors.

Another major skin issue that comes with aging is a natural loss of collagen and elastin, which can cause sagging, older-looking skin. Luckily, though, Vitamin C can help prevent these problems. "Vitamin C is absolutely essential for producing collagen and elastin in the body, keeping the skin plump, firm, and younger-looking," Au says. Nice!

Finally, if you struggle with dry, flaky skin, you'll definitely want to add Vitamin C to your skincare routine. "Insufficient skin moisture leads to itchy, scaly skin and premature aging. Vitamin C is clinically proven to help skin retain water, keeping it plump and smooth and preventing it from becoming too oily or dry," Au notes.

Overall, Vitamin C is one of the best ingredients for maintaining a youthful complexion and keeping skin issues at bay, from dark spots to dryness. In fact, Au says it should be used by everyone!

How To Use Vitamin C In Your Skincare Routine

Okay, so now you know why Vitamin C is such an essential part of any great skincare routine—but how should you go about using it yourself? Au says there are a few things to keep in mind. First of all, if you use a retinol product (which you should!), it's important to apply this separately from your Vitamin C. "I always advise patients to use Vitamin C during the day, and retinol at night, but never together," Au says, noting that "when the two actives are applied together, vitamin C can significantly decrease the efficacy of retinol. "

Additionally, if you have sensitive skin, Au says Vitamin C could be irritating. "This can be treated by layering a moisturizer over the Vitamin C serum," she instructs. "For those with really sensitive skin, when using a new vitamin C, try applying it to a small spot on the face for first few days to make sure there is no irritation."

You may also want to consider using a medical grade Vitamin C product for optimal results, since these are "backed by laboratory studies to show efficacy and stability in both their formulation and rate of penetration into the skin." Au recommends products like ZO 10% Self Activating Vitamin C, SkinMedica CE Complex, or SkinBetter Alto Defense Serum.

Some of our personal favorite Vitamin C products include:

The Detox Mode's +C Vital Facial Potion, which also includes Vitamin E for an extra collagen boost and is packed with natural, ultra-hydrating ingredients like Peacock's Tail and Kiwi See Oil.

Moon Beings' Celestial - C Stem Cell Serum, which contains Squalene for optimal protection of your skin barrier.

Olay's Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, which is perfect for layering over serums when you need an extra boost of plumping moisture.

No matter how you choose to add Vitamin C to your routine, though, your skin is sure to love it!