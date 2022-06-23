ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Local Stoneware Fest and Swap Meet This Saturday

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stoneware Museum of Monmouth is hosting a Stoneware Fest and Swap meet this...

977wmoi.com

Pen City Current

Plans underway for 101st Mexican Fiesta

FORT MADISON – The 101st Fort Madison Mexican Fiesta will begin on Thursday, September 14 and will close at midnight on Saturday, September 16. Kiki Prado and Kristy Shaw have agreed to organize and support the Fiesta Court, it’s time for Queens and Princesses to come forward! In addition to fundraising efforts, Queens will complete an essay and points will also be given for community service hours. Contact Kristy at Kristen-Shaw@hotmail.com to sign up and for more information.
FORT MADISON, IA
American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
hoiabc.com

TAPS ‘No Kill’ Shelter struggling with inflation amid record number of pet returns

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - TAPS ‘No Kill’ shelter says this is always their toughest time of the year. Inflation is amplifying the need for support. Executive Director, Holly Crotty said high consumer prices are causing more people to return their dogs and cats. They’re seeing more people return their pets than ever before. Which is leading them to packed shelters.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
#Swap Meet#Stoneware#Curator#Wmoi Wram
977wmoi.com

Donald “Don” Farris

Donald “Don” Farris passed away on June 21, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. at Monmouth Nursing Home after a long battle with coronary artery disease. Donald Burdette Farris was born on April 30, 1931, in Kansas City Kansas. He was the son of John Raymond and Clara Esther Stark Farris. Don grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and attended Kansas City schools, graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1950. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 17, 1950, and went to basic training in San Diego, California. He served in the Night Flight Squadron based at Moffett Field, California. He also made two cruises to Korea on an aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict. Don received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1954. He then became and lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. Don married Mary Elliott on October 1, 1955 in Leavenworth, Kansas. They were married for 49 years and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2004. Together they had four children; Gregg, Patti, Brenda and Karri. Don was a member of the electrician’s union IBEW until his retirement. Most of his career was spent working at MUZAK in Kansas City, Missouri, where he worked from 1973 until his retirement in 1997. He also worked as a motion picture operator and stage hand through IASTE union #498. Don served as secretary of that union from 1952 until 2012. Don was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Don moved to Monmouth, IL in 2012, and he worked part-time at Super Wash in Monmouth from 2012 until 2019. Don was a life-long member of the Roger E. Sherman Masonic Lodge since 1953. He became a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite in 1977 of which he is a life time member. Don was also a life-long member of the Abdallah Shrine since 1977. Don is survived by his children Gregg Farris of Chelsea, OK, Patti Myers and Bruce of Effingham, IL. Brenda Lipford and Mike of South Boston, VA. and Karri Painter and Mark of Monmouth, IL. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

ROE #33 Receives Community Partnership Grant to Support Local Efforts in Developing Behavioral and Mental Health Within the Schools

A busy summer is ahead for the Regional Office of Education #33. After all the unknowns over the past two years through the pandemic within the local school districts, different opportunities for students were discovered as many worked together to achieve the goal of learning. Looking to the next school year this fall, Assistant Regional Superintendent Lori Loving says one grant the ROE received to assist schools is the Community Partnership Grant:
WARREN COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Velma Louise (Hawkins) Carlson

Velma Louise (Hawkins) Carlson, age 94, of Alexis, IL, died on June 22, 2022 under the care of OSF Hospice at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, IL. Velma was born on April 28, 1928 to Fred William and Alta House Hawkins in Coldbrook Township. She lived in the Coldbrook area her entire life except for 2 years at Yates City, IL. She attended Lucas Grade School, Alexis High School and graduated from Galesburg High School with the Class of 1946.
ALEXIS, IL
977wmoi.com

Carrie J. Bell

Carrie J. Bell, 43, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 2:32 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. She was born on April 6, 1979 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Pamela Jern. Carrie was raised by her grandparents, Lyle & Doris Brown. She graduated from Monmouth High School in 1995.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead. According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Mary I. Klinkradt

Mary I. Klinkradt, 74, of Galesburg, died at 6:13 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center with family at her side. She was born January 24, 1948, in Galesburg, the daughter of Russell Glenn and Eula V. (Clark) Bushnell. She married James H. Klinkradt on October 19, 2009, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2014.
GALESBURG, IL

