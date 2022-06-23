Local Stoneware Fest and Swap Meet This Saturday

Donald “Don” Farris passed away on June 21, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. at Monmouth Nursing Home after a long battle with coronary artery disease. Donald Burdette Farris was born on April 30, 1931, in Kansas City Kansas. He was the son of John Raymond and Clara Esther Stark Farris. Don grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and attended Kansas City schools, graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1950. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 17, 1950, and went to basic training in San Diego, California. He served in the Night Flight Squadron based at Moffett Field, California. He also made two cruises to Korea on an aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict. Don received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1954. He then became and lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. Don married Mary Elliott on October 1, 1955 in Leavenworth, Kansas. They were married for 49 years and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2004. Together they had four children; Gregg, Patti, Brenda and Karri. Don was a member of the electrician’s union IBEW until his retirement. Most of his career was spent working at MUZAK in Kansas City, Missouri, where he worked from 1973 until his retirement in 1997. He also worked as a motion picture operator and stage hand through IASTE union #498. Don served as secretary of that union from 1952 until 2012. Don was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Don moved to Monmouth, IL in 2012, and he worked part-time at Super Wash in Monmouth from 2012 until 2019. Don was a life-long member of the Roger E. Sherman Masonic Lodge since 1953. He became a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite in 1977 of which he is a life time member. Don was also a life-long member of the Abdallah Shrine since 1977. Don is survived by his children Gregg Farris of Chelsea, OK, Patti Myers and Bruce of Effingham, IL. Brenda Lipford and Mike of South Boston, VA. and Karri Painter and Mark of Monmouth, IL. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

