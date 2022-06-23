USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials to kick off in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge football coach Scott Cummings got a first glimpse of his new team in action Thursday afternoon at Webb School of Knoxville. Cummings, hired last December to replace veteran Joe Gaddis, watched his skill players go at it during 7-on-7 scrimmages against Webb, William Blount, and Fulton. One thing...
Maryville's premier summer festival, Summer on Broadway, is happening this Friday and Saturday! This festival takes place in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and includes local crafters, food trucks, a kids' area, Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs, a beer festival and a silent disco. Head over to Muse Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville photographer is now a National Park Foundation photo contest winner. Norman Lathrop took home second place in the 2021 contest with a picture of a Smoky Mountains National Park stream. He was picked out of nearly 11,000 entries. “There’s nothing quite like the feeling...
If you have ever been to Gatlinburg, TN, you probably have seen a black bear or two. You may have even had a black bear encounter. SIghtings from your car and around the resorts are not uncommon. While hiking or camping, sometimes these sightings and encounters can be very dangerous....
State Senator Ken Yager says that the new 2022-2023 state budget includes more than $20 million to renovate campgrounds at two nearby state parks. Norris Dam State Park will receive $12.04 million in upgrades while Cove Lake State Park is set to receive $8.31 million. The project will renovate all...
Women pro cyclists take a knee during nation anthem at US Pro Nationals to protest abortion ruling. Start line of the National Criterium Championships turned into a silent protest after Roe v. Wade was overturned
Tennessee’s historic 2022 baseball season ended earlier than expected with Notre Dame upsetting the Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional. The underclassmen Vols are starting to get back on the diamond in summer leagues across the country and freshman Blake Burke continues to crush baseballs. Playing for the Healdsburg...
Mike Graham caught a near-record catfish in the Tennessee River. The big blue catfish weighed 107 pounds. The Tennessee state record blue catfish weighed 112 pounds, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It was caught in 1998 by Robert Lewis in the Cumberland River. Graham, who is from Knoxville,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to approve an increase in the budget for the Neyland Stadium renovations Thursday. The board voted to increase the budget by $108 million. In 2017, the board approved spending $180 million for the renovations and this new approval brings the total project spending up to $288 million, according to the documents.
We were in Pigeon Forge for Father’s Day. Traffic moving towards Gatlinburg on Winfield Dunn Parkway was thick. Not impossible, but thick. We wanted to get to the other end of the strip without fighting through traffic with all the other Pigeon Forge visitors. So we used Teaster Lane.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a viewer called and asked why the water in the lake at Fountain City Park had turned a different color. For seemingly no reason, the water transformed into an electric, bright blue color. Knoxville leaders said that the color was likely a result of...
The final official visit weekend of June is set to bring multiple elite targets to Knoxville. The weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory for Tennessee, as Josh Heupels’s staff will look to close out several recruiting wins. We take a look at each official visitor currently scheduled to travel to Knoxville.
Multiple reports have confirmed that Neyland Stadium's new renovations have led to a slight decrease in seating capacity. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. Tennessee's historic football stadium, which has been atop the list of largest stadiums in the country ...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give this dog a second chance at life. Midnight has been at Blount County Animal Center for 2 years after being hit by a car and found off road in a ditch. After a few broken bones, the center nursed Midnight back to good health and is ready to find a forever family to call his own.
U.S. Forest Service officials on Thursday announced that a bear had been euthanized after a campground in Cherokee National Forest was forced to close temporarily, marking the fourth bear to be euthanized in East Tennessee this month.
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 1,900 homes have been affected by a power outage, according to Appalachian Electric Cooperative's outage map. AEC first reported the outage around 2:00 p.m. in Grainger and Jefferson County. According to AEC, the outage was caused by a downed TVA lightning arrestor at an...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Black bears are rarely aggressive towards people, but sometimes they are and it can lead to a bear being euthanized or relocated. There have been several cases of bears being put down across East Tennessee over the past two weeks. The U.S. Forest Service confirmed Thursday that an aggressive bear […]
