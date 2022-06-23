ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials to kick off in Oak Ridge

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships are...

www.wate.com

Local
Tennessee Sports
Oak Ridge, TN
Sports
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Norris Dam, Cove Lake campgrounds to be renovated

State Senator Ken Yager says that the new 2022-2023 state budget includes more than $20 million to renovate campgrounds at two nearby state parks. Norris Dam State Park will receive $12.04 million in upgrades while Cove Lake State Park is set to receive $8.31 million. The project will renovate all...
CLINTON, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Star Hits Three Home Runs In Three At-Bats In Summer League

Tennessee’s historic 2022 baseball season ended earlier than expected with Notre Dame upsetting the Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional. The underclassmen Vols are starting to get back on the diamond in summer leagues across the country and freshman Blake Burke continues to crush baseballs. Playing for the Healdsburg...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Time Trials#National Championships#Usa Cycling#Road Closures
kolomkobir.com

Fisherman Mike Graham lands near-record catfish in the Tennessee River

Mike Graham caught a near-record catfish in the Tennessee River. The big blue catfish weighed 107 pounds. The Tennessee state record blue catfish weighed 112 pounds, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It was caught in 1998 by Robert Lewis in the Cumberland River. Graham, who is from Knoxville,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Extra boost added to Neyland Stadium renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to approve an increase in the budget for the Neyland Stadium renovations Thursday. The board voted to increase the budget by $108 million. In 2017, the board approved spending $180 million for the renovations and this new approval brings the total project spending up to $288 million, according to the documents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cycling
Sports
fanrecap.com

Elite Prospects, Commits Headline Important Official Visit Weekend for Vols

The final official visit weekend of June is set to bring multiple elite targets to Knoxville. The weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory for Tennessee, as Josh Heupels’s staff will look to close out several recruiting wins. We take a look at each official visitor currently scheduled to travel to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

New Capacity for Neyland Stadium Revealed

Multiple reports have confirmed that Neyland Stadium's new renovations have led to a slight decrease in seating capacity. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. Tennessee's historic football stadium, which has been atop the list of largest stadiums in the country ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Blount County Animal Center is needing your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give this dog a second chance at life. Midnight has been at Blount County Animal Center for 2 years after being hit by a car and found off road in a ditch. After a few broken bones, the center nursed Midnight back to good health and is ready to find a forever family to call his own.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

