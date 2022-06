The Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion, has sparked both feelings of outrage and triumph amongst local residents. Reactions from local students, lawmakers, anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups on Friday all contribute to the polarized nature of the issue of abortion rights. "I'm f------ mad," criminal justice senior Hannah Kindree said. "The fact that everything that is put in place to help people like me, the fact that it can go away at such an alarming speed really, genuinely terrifies me."Kindree expressed fear that the overturn of this...

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO