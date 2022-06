Dianne and Guillermo Rastelli retired at ages 45 and 48 with $2.2 million and a plan to travel in search of their forever home. Dianne knew she had wanted to retire early, but Guillermo told Dianne he was culturally raised with the idea that he should work as long as possible to provide for his family. After Dianne gave Guillermo a presentation, he was on-board and even suggested they live in different countries. Currently they live in Portugal and are vlogging their life and financial journey.

