In an effort to keep long-term substitute teachers in the Greene County School District, the School Board recently made a change to one of its policies. Superintendent Tim Christensen says the Board adopted a change to Board Policy 409.4 concerning certified employee substitute teachers. The policy allows for those substitute teachers that are licensed to teach in Iowa the ability to be a long-term sub for a classroom teacher. The change to the policy that the Board approved was reducing the amount of days before a long-term sub would go from the regular sub daily pay of $135 per day to the base classroom teacher salary of $172 per day.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO