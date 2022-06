The Greene County School Board met in special session Thursday morning to reconsider expelling a high school student after an incident on school grounds. Following the closed session, the Board voted 4-1 to reduce the amount of time the high school student would be expelled from one full school year to two trimesters. The student would also have the ability to take Iowa Central Community College classes at the Greene County Career Academy beginning next January. Additionally, the student also has to do counseling, address the student body, have designated parking and not be allowed to enter the high school portion of the building until the beginning of the third trimester next spring. The lone no vote was from board member Michelle Fields.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO