The NHS is in crisis. Thousands of patients are being forced to wait more than 12 hours in A&E each week. More than two million people have now gone 18 weeks without treatment. Many hospitals are dilapidated and rundown. Ambulances are taking hours to reach emergency calls. And social care remains crippled by paralysis, unable to properly accommodate those returning to the community after treatment and surgery.Many of these problems predate the pandemic but have been amplified by Covid, which threw the NHS into an unprecedented state of crisis over the past two years. Nurses, doctors and hospital staff went...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO