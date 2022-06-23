ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mexican police find bodies of slain Jesuit priests, tour guide

By Julian Resendiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219plU_0gJWK9WE00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities have found the bodies of two Jesuit priests and a tour guide shot to death inside their church Monday in the town of Cerocahui, Chihuahua, Gov. Maru Campos posted on social media.

“I want to share with the Jesuit community that today […] we were able to find and recover the bodies – identified through forensic medicine – of Jesuit priests Javier Campos and Joaquin Mora, and (tourist) guide Pedro Palma,” Campos said in a Facebook video Wednesday afternoon.

The governor said more information would be forthcoming on the crime that has prompted condemnation from Catholic dioceses throughout Mexico.

The news follows the announcement of a $250,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Jose Noriel Portillo Gil, a.k.a. “El Chueco” (The Crooked One), the main suspect in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GAma_0gJWK9WE00
Jose Noriel Portillo Gil, a.k.a. “El Chueco,” or The Crooked One.

Portillo is a Sinaloa cartel chieftain operating in the mountains of Western Chihuahua, according to Mexican authorities.

The state Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday linked the killings to the earlier kidnapping of four people, including a child, apparently from a hotel in the town. The child was later released.

Palma, already wounded, showed up at the church where the two Jesuits tried to prevent his assailants from killing him and were murdered for it, according to a statement from the Creel, Chihuahua-based Tarahumara Mountains Diocese.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Portillo and accomplices allegedly loaded the three bodies in a pickup and drove away from the church.

The Chihuahua governor did not hint where the bodies were found or if suspects in the killings and kidnapping are already in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jesuit Priests#Police#Mexico#Jesuits#Sinaloa Cartel#Violent Crime#Mexican#Catholic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy