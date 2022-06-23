ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport-area 100 Men Who Care just launched and already is doling out the donations

By Jena Kleindl
 2 days ago
FREEPORT — More than $2,000 is on its way to the Salvation Army of Freeport after the 100 Men Who Care for Stephenson County selected to support the organization at its first meeting.

“They will really appreciate the donation because there’s always a need and this helps fill a need,” Cal Wescott, president of the Freeport chapter’s advisory board, said.

More than 20 men came to the group’s inaugural meeting at the Elks Lodge in Freeport and voted on charities for the group to support.

“I think it’s important that we give back and try to help where we can. This is just a great organization that’s taking off,” said Mark Price, who attended the first meeting.

100 Men Who Care was created by Bill Clow, Delbert Bunker, Scott Helms, and John Loeffler after their wives became involved in 100 Women Who Care for Stephenson County, which works similarly.

At each meeting, members nominate a charity of their choice. Then, the group draws three charities from a bowl and decides which to support. All individual members will then write a $100 check to that organization for the group to drop off.

“If we get 100 men here who all write a $100 check, that’s $10,000 for a charity. Four $10,000 donations a year is going to help the community and those organizations,” Clow said. “If it goes beyond that, that’s a bigger impact. We hope there’s interest in many people making small donations to make a big impact.”

Organizations must be registered with the IRS as 501(c)(3) organizations, and winners are only eligible one time a year.

100 Men Who Care for Stephenson County decided it will meet four times a year.

The next meeting date is 6 p.m. Aug. 9. You can find more information on the organization and future meetings here.

Jena Kleindl is a freelance correspondent.

T (that's it)
2d ago

👋🏼👋🏻👋🏿👋🏽👋👋🏼👋🏻👋🏿👋. I truly hope that men of younger generations get involved and this expands! Many men of different generations have knowledge, money and/or experience to positively impact the area in which they live.

