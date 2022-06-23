On the Market: Custom-built, ranch home in Freeport for sale for $480,000

Address: 4303 Rolling Hills Lane, Freeport

Description: This custom built ranch home sits on more than two acres and offers 4,525 square feet of living space. The home features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The master suite features a whirlpool bathtub, separate shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet.

There are two other bedrooms on the main floor and one bedroom in the lower level. The open concept floor plan features a cathedral ceiling in the living room and a tray ceiling in the dining room. The spacious kitchen includes an eat-in area that leads to the deck. The home’s main floor also features a laundry room with closets and a pantry. There’s a large second kitchen, family room and rec room on the lower level. the lower level.

Asking price: $479,900

Realtor: Joan Welt, Choice Realty of Freeport, 815-541-1766

