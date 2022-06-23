ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michael, MN

St. Michael standoff ends Wednesday night after more than 40 hours

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo5vn_0gJWK46b00

One man was airlifted to North Memorial after a nearly two-day standoff came to an end Wednesday night in St. Michael.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said they entered the home 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. An armed confrontation ensued and Gardas was shot, his condition remains unknown.

Earlier on Wednesday, authorities said the standoff began around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as police responded to a report of a man and a woman arguing in the 500 block of Central Avenue. The man, later identified as Gardas, was said to have a gun in his possession during the argument.

Gardas also had two warrants out for his arrest, including one for domestic assault and another for possession of a firearm as a felon.

Over the span of the next 40-plus hours, police endured gunfire from Gardas who was inside the home. Homes near the standoff were evacuated and traffic was rerouted to avoid the scene.

The Minnesota BCA is handling the investigation. More information is expected to be released on Thursday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after kidnapping woman at workplace, holding her for hours inside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several hours inside his home. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the woman, who knew the man, was able to break free around 3:30 p.m., when she fled the home and got neighbors to call for help. The 911 caller reported what happened as a domestic assault. Officers responded to the neighborhood and stopped the man as he was driving way. He was arrested without incident. The victim told officers that the man kidnapped her around 6 a.m. while she was arriving at her workplace in nearby Plymouth. The man drove her to his home in the north Minneapolis suburb, where he held the woman against her will for roughly nine hours. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

BCA: St. Cloud Officer Involved in Shooting Standoff Suspect

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud Police Officer and a Wright County Deputy are under investigation after an officer-involved shooting connected to a barricaded suspect in St. Michael. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 39-year-old Brandon Gardas was shot after a 44-hour standoff. The first shooting happened at about 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday and involved a Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy. The second shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, involving a St. Cloud Police Officer. Gardas was struck by gunfire in the second incident.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Michael, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Michael, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

19-year-old man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis police found him while responding to a ShotSpotter alert. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues just after midnight on Saturday. Police were soon then told that a 911 caller reported a man was down behind a home on 31st Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Bca
ktbb.com

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

(ST. MICHAEL, Minn.) -- A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Toddler killed, woman injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE – A toddler is dead following a crash early Thursday evening in Maple Grove.First responders were called to the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:23 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.One of the vehicles contained a 2-and-a-half-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman. The child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, while the woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt and is cooperating with investigators.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Robbinsdale man killed, woman injured in crash near Prior Lake

A 92-year-old Robbinsdale man was killed in a two-car collision on Highway 282 near Prior Lake on Thursday, June 24, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. According to the state patrol, Vernon F. Rutzen was killed in the crash, which happened around 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 282 and County Road 79 in Sand Creek Township. Rutzen was flown to Hennepin County Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Teen pleads guilty in March death of Columbia Heights girl

ANOKA, Minn. -- A Twin Cities teenager pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, the Anoka County Attorney's office announced.Damico Jamal-Tokyo High shot and killed 15-year-old Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights in March.High, who was 16 at the time of the crime, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if it was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at Davis.The case will be deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution. High will receive a sentence in juvenile court along with an adult prison sentence. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.High will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged High by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult. The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with assault after allegedly struggling with officer over gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man is facing assault charges after allegedly struggling with a St. Paul police officer over a gun earlier this week. Allen Oliver-Hall, 27, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.  According to a criminal complaint, a St. Paul police officer responded to an apartment on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road, in the city's North of Maryland neighborhood, on a report of a custody exchange. At the scene, a woman told the officer...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Alleged Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Brooklyn Park police have announced the arrest of an alleged attempted kidnapping suspect that they had been seeking. Police say the 15-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to grab a 3-year-old child on Tuesday inside the McDonald’s restaurant at 1480 85th Ave. N. Police say the suspect’s foster parents encouraged him...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Man Dies Sunday in Freshwater Drowning on Pelican Lake

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Merrifield resident drowned in freshwater on Pelican Lake. A complaint of a guy being taken from the lake while swimming from a pontoon on the south end of Pelican Lake close to a public access received the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s attention at 2:59 pm.
MERRIFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Paraglider airlifted to hospital after winds cause crash

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was seriously injured in a paragliding crash Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 225th Ave. SE and 180th St. in East Lake Lillian Township, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The paraglider crashed after facing winds during his ascent, authorities said....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy