ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3IZu_0gJWJy2t00

A federal judge agreed on Wednesday to postpone a trial for the former leader of the Proud Boys and other members of the extremist group charged with attacking the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

U..S. District Judge Timothy Kelly postponed the start of the trial from Aug. 8 to Dec. 12 after attorneys for several of the men argued that their clients couldn’t get a fair trial by an impartial jury in the midst of televised hearings by the House committee investigating the Capitol attack. They’re also waiting for the committee to share documents that could become trial evidence.

Former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other men are charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities say was a plot to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tarrio, 38, of Miami, and his co-defendants — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — have been in federal custody for months.

Video shows Hells Angels shootout on highway outside Las Vegas

Their trial is expected to last four to six weeks, stretching into next year.

Biggs, Pezzola and Rehl asked for the trial to be postponed. Biggs’ lawyer, J. Daniel Hull, noted that the House committee isn’t expected to release hundreds of deposition and interview transcripts until after an August trial would have started.

“The transcripts are must-haves for trial preparation,” Hull wrote.

Justice Department prosecutors consented to the delay. They said the House committee’s failure to share the deposition and interview transcripts is also hampering their ability to investigate and prosecute Jan. 6 defendants.

Tarrio was opposed to delaying the trial.

“Tarrio believes that an impartial jury will never be achieved in Washington, D.C., whether the trial is in August, December, or next year,” his lawyers wrote.

Nordean’s attorneys objected to postponing the trial for months while keeping Proud Boys leaders locked up in pretrial detention.

Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington when the riot erupted, but authorities say he helped put into motion the violence that disrupted Congress from certifying Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges that the Proud Boys held meetings and communicated over encrypted messages to plan for the attack in the days leading up to Jan. 6. On the day of the riot, Proud Boys members carried out a coordinated plot to storm past police barricades and attack the building with a mob of Trump supporters, the indictment says.

Nordean, 31, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president. Biggs, 38, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl, 36, was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Pezzola, 44, was a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.

64% think Jan. 6 attack on Capitol was planned: Quinnipiac University poll

Two other Proud Boys members — Matthew Greene, of Syracuse, New York, and Charles Donohoe, of Kernersville, North Carolina — have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department.

Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it a hate group. Proud Boys members call it a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.” They have frequently brawled with antifascist activists at rallies and protests.

Approximately 40 Proud Boys leaders, members or associates have been charged in the Jan. 6 siege. More than 800 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot.

Also on Wednesday, prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy case against members of another extremist group — the Oath Keepers — asked the judge to look into whether the payment of at least some of the defense lawyers by an organization controlled by lawyer Sidney Powell runs afoul of court rules.

Prosecutors pointed to articles from Mother Jones and BuzzFeed that said Powell’s group, Defending the Republic, is paying some defense attorneys’ fees. Powell was part of Trump’s legal team that pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging voter fraud in an effort to keep the Republican president in office following the 2020 election.

Prosecutors say such an arrangement may violate a rule that says lawyers shouldn’t accept money for representing a client from anyone other than the client unless three conditions are met, including that “there is no interference with the lawyer’s independence of professional judgment or with the client-lawyer relationship.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is ordered to remain in jail on charges of stoking the Capitol riot after judge said he's too dangerous for home detention

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been ordered to remain in jail on charges of stoking the Capitol riot after a judge said he was too dangerous for home detention. US District Judge Timothy Kelly denied Tarrio's request on Friday evening, stating the evidence against he was 'very strong' and that measures like a bond and home confinement 'do not adequately mitigate the threat of dangerousness Tarrio poses.'
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Miami, FL
Washington, DC
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Miami, FL
Society
City
Washington, DC
Miami, FL
Government
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Mcinnes
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Ex-Colorado Jail Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Driving to Vermont, Posing as U.S. Marshal, and Dumping Murder Victim’s Remains in the Snow

A former Colorado jail guard who stands informally accused of killing a Vermont man as part of an alleged murder-for-hire has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping count. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged in April with one count of kidnapping or abduction “for reward and otherwise” while “traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.” Banks was arrested in Montana while working in Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said on April 8 of this year.
FORT GARLAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Philadelphia#Defense Attorneys#House#Hells Angels
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

Maxwell Deserves 30 to 55-Year Prison Term - U.S. Prosecutors

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ghislaine Maxwell should be sentenced to between 30 and 55 years in prison after being convicted of helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December by a federal jury on five...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

When is Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing?

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing hearing scheduled to take place on 28 June after she was found guilty of sex trafficking in connection to her relationship with the disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019. Attorneys for the British socialite have told the judge that Maxwell should be sent to prison for no more than four to five years for her part in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls over the course of a decade, according to ABC News.In a filing to a Manhattan federal court, Maxwell’s legal team...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Widow in Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case Sues Suspect

The widow of a Vermont man killed in 2018 in what prosecutors say was a murder-for-hire is suing a California man accused of arranging to have him killed. The widow of a Vermont man killed in 2018 in what federal prosecutors say was a murder-for-hire is suing the California man accused of arranging to have her husband killed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell should get at least 30 years in jail, say prosecutors

Ghislaine Maxwell should be sentenced to between 30 and 55 years in jail, US prosecutors have claimed as they described her conduct while helping former partner Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls as “shockingly predatory”.The 60-year-old British socialite has been found guilty of sex trafficking and recruiting and grooming minors for sexual encounters with her then boyfriend Epstein between 1994 and 2004. The disgraced American financier and convicted sex criminal died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019.In a sentencing note filed in a Manhattan federal court, prosecutors condemned Maxwell’s conduct and said her “practice of targeting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy