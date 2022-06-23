ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WildCare Inc. benefit at Butler Winery among things to do around Bloomington this weekend

By Connie Shakalis
With light and warmth come outdoor wonders such as meeting wild animal ambassadors, a three-day weekend of award-winning ventriloquists and "Ratatouille" by moonlight. But the indoors beckons, too. For those who would rather observe than perform, there is country music with comedy, the Prince Experience at the Bluebird and a musical and educational fundraiser for Ukraine.

Help our wildlife and enjoy wine

Spend Saturday evening among Monroe County flora and fauna, as WildCare hosts a benefit at Butler Winery and Vineyards beginning at 6 p.m. Meet some of the rehabilitation center's animals, enjoy live music, taste wines and bid on a silent auction. Buy tickets for the whole family for Wine and Wildlife Summer Bash online or at the door. Cost is $5 for ages 18-20 and $20 for people 21 and older. The winery is at 6200 E. Robinson Road. Buy tickets at the door or online at https://bit.ly/3N4kLGY.

Rock out with Prince Experience's Gabriel Sanchez

The Prince Experience starring Gabriel Sanchez returns to The Bluebird, 216 N. Walnut St., on Friday, June 24. Since 2002, Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed concert event, The Prince Experience. What started out as a small theater production of Purple Rain, has expanded into a night of entertainment and all the hits of one of music’s greatest icons. Hear songs like “Little Red Corvette”, “Let’s Go Crazy”, “When Doves Cry”, “Kiss”, “1999” and of course “Purple Rain.” Tickets are $15 and the concert begins at 9 p.m.

Ventriloquists festival in Spencer

Landon Harvey has more than 1 million people following him on TikTok. His social media presence is said to be the biggest among young performers on the ventriloquist scene. The three-time winner of the junior performance competition at an international ventriloquist convention opens Spencer's VentFest International Ventriloguism and Arts Festival.

VentFest comes to Spencer's Tivoli Theatre, 24 N. Washington St., Friday through Sunday. Four shows with different award-winners will culminate with Sunday's gala, featuring Jay Johnson, known for his role as Chuck Campbell on the TV series "Soap."

The 7 p.m. Friday opening show features Landon Harvey and Dave Dixon, Richard Adler and Kellie Haines. Tickets are $25.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, it's the kids' show with David Crone, Don Bryan, Kellie Haines and Lesley Smith. Tickets $15. At 7 p.m. that night it's Lesley Smith, Dave Dixon and Richard Adler, for $25.

The gala is at 2 p.m. Sunday, with Landon Harvey followed by Kellie Haines David Crone, Don Bryan and Jay Johnson.

Also enjoy family-friendly comedy, music, magic shows and award-winning juggling. Get tickets at www.spencertivoli.org.

Country music singer is also funny

Jenny Tolman sings country, with a comedic and likable personality. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. Some say country music lyrics can get dispiriting, but Tolman is known for her new and sweet vision. And she is good at making audiences laugh, not always a thing in country. "Married in a Honky Tonk" is her recent album, and she capitalizes on her ability to tell a story, often from her life, good and bad. She sings about her best friend advising, "get your butt down, here, Jen." A marriage ensued.

Tickets are $20-$35 at https://bit.ly/3xICX2F. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Masks indoors are strongly encouraged.

IU's outdoor films series serves up "Ratatouille"

There's a big hairy secret in a big fancy Parisian restaurant kitchen, and it has a tail. Also a nose for gourmet cooking. The film, part of the IU Summer Outdoor Film Series, is about a winsome rodent who aspires to culinary prowess. The fun starts at dusk, around 9:15 p.m., Friday at the Hamilton Lugar School Lawn, 355 N. Eagleson Ave. on the Indiana University campus. It's free and open to the public.

Prayer service and lecture on Ukraine with folk music: Trinity Kobzar for Ukraine

This fundraiser for Ukraine features a prayer service and presentation at 7 p.m. Friday in Trinity Episcopal Church, 111 S. Grant St. "The Kobzar's Prayer for Ukraine" uses the traditional bandura, or kobza (lute-like instrument from Ukrainian folk music), and torban (Ukrainian musical instrument that uses styles of the Baroque lute and of the psaltery, which is harp-like, from Greece.) The event is free, with donations for Ukraine encouraged. Masks are welcome but not mandatory.

