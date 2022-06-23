ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Bluegrass, Shrinersfest, improv comedy: 7 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

By Rayonna Burton-Jernigan, Evansville Courier & Press
Looking for something to do in the Evansville area this weekend? Here are seven events to check out.

Thursday

ROMP Fest 2022

Thursday through Saturday, Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. Passes (for one day or four days) can be purchased at rompfest.com.

This four-day bluegrass and roots music festival will include on-site camping, artist-led workshops, food trucks, arts and crafts and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring instruments to jam with performers and other budding artists.

71st National Square Dance Convention

Through Saturday, Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.

This convention will feature every square dance level, with contra, lines and all levels of round dancing, a fashion show and more. Live square dance demonstrations take place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, vist www.71nsdc.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuHYf_0gJWJj3E00

Friday

ShrinersFest

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Riverside Drive in Evansville. Free.

This two-day festival features food booths, a beer garden, live music and performances, and a half-pot raffle. For more information about the half-pot, visit HadiHalfPot.com.

Local news: A scaled-back ShrinersFest is returning to Evansville, this time with a new wrinkle

Everything is stupid expensive, EXCEPT IMPROV!

7 p.m., Evansville Civic Theatre. Tickets are $10.

L&J Improv Inc is putting on an improv show full of fun and laughs.

Saturday

Franklin Street Bazaar

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along West Franklin Street in Evansville. Free.

Every Saturday on the lawn of the West Branch Library, hundreds of vendors from local farmers and producers to bakers to artists and craftsmen have pop-up shops for visitors to discover local products.

Evansville Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Washington Square Mall in Evansville. Free.

Come out to shop local vendors and food trucks as they help celebrate the grand opening of Mission Grounds Coffee Shop by the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Summer of Funk

1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Haynie's Corner Art District in Evansville. Free.

The art festival will have artist from throughout the region, food vendors and live music. Bokeh Lounge will present live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers diversity and culture-related topics and can be contacted at rbj@courierpress.com or (812) 454-1765.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Bluegrass, Shrinersfest, improv comedy: 7 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

