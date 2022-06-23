ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell backs gun reforms

By Morgan Watkins, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
The waning days of June are poised to be pretty momentous, with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights expected any day and the Senate getting closer to passing a bipartisan proposal that would make major changes to gun policy for the first time in many years.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell officially threw his support behind the gun bill that several Democratic and Republican senators negotiated after the draft of the legislation came out on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Louisville, a man accused of punching Mayor Greg Fischer last weekend just got arrested. Plus, Gov. Andy Beshear had a request denied by President Joe Biden's administration as he continues his new quest to tamp down rising gas prices.

McConnell (but not the NRA) backs gun bill

Amid the continued aftermath of last month's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled their full proposal for reforms this week — and quickly got McConnell's seal of approval.

The Kentuckian's support wasn't a sure thing, considering he generally has opposed gun regulations throughout his career. But he's supporting the bill — which the National Rifle Association opposes — in the midst of renewed public outcry after Uvalde, which followed a shooting in Buffalo where a man linked to white supremacist hatred is charged with killing 10 Black people.

Among other things, the Senate bill would:

  • Close the "boyfriend loophole" for gun purchases. This prevents people convicted of misdemeanor-level domestic violence against someone with whom they have or recently had a dating relationship from legally getting a gun. It does allow them to eventually regain legal permission to buy guns if they meet certain requirements;
  • Provide grant money for states that enact 'red flag' laws, which permit the court-authorized removal of guns from someone who's found to be a danger to themselves or others;
  • Strengthen background check requirements for people under age 21 before they're cleared to buy a gun;
  • Devote around $15 billion of federal money toward mental health and school security efforts in the U.S.

McConnell publicly offered his support for the bill Tuesday, saying in a statement: "Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens."

EPA to Beshear: No

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency denied the governor's request that it suspend a rule instructing places like Louisville that have high levels of smog to sell only reformulated gas, or RFG. It's less polluting than normal gas when it's burned.

That rule applies to Jefferson County and parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties and has been associated with a decrease in certain pollutants. However, Beshear asked for a short-lived suspension of the requirement because RFG costs "somewhere between 20 and 30 cents more per gallon" and many Kentucky families are struggling financially right now.

The Democratic governor addressed the EPA's denial this week, saying Tuesday: "While we’ve been told 'no,' we’ve been told 'no' for now. We’re going to keep pushing in different ways."

He has another ask for the U.S. government, too: Suspend the federal gas tax. He and Biden are on the same page about that, but we'll see if Congress agrees to do it.

Fallout after man punches Fischer

Louisville's mayor took a punch while he was downtown Saturday, and authorities have since charged 30-year-old Antwon M. Brown with fourth-degree assault.

Fischer has said he wasn't injured, although he expects there will be adjustments to his security detail after this. The arrest citation claimed Brown hit Fischer on the side of the neck in an "unprovoked" attack.

"I channeled my inner Muhammad Ali and said 'you've got to get right back up," Fischer told reporters this week. "So, I'm glad to see I can still take a punch."

  • Here's everything you need to know about Beshear's new advisory committee on medical marijuana.
  • A new state law will let residents use signed petitions to create new cities that break off from Louisville Metro Government beginning in 2024. Reporter Billy Kobin took a closer look at what that could mean for Jefferson County.
  • Here's a look at the tweaks Louisville Metro Council is weighing for Fischer's next city budget.

Morgan Watkins is The Courier Journal's chief political reporter. Contact her at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

