Marie’s Sweets is hosting an event to support the Chiefland Police Department’s Christmas for Families Fund

Serving Citrus, Hernando, and Sumter counties, the Community Food Bank (CFB) is seeing a time of unprecedented need in this region. The agency, which served approximately 30,000 individuals per month in 2019, now provides for more than 70,000 monthly; Including 35,000 people right here in Hernando County, an area CFB has been serving for 17 years. Yet CFB is meeting the need and rising to the challenge, finding new and creative ways to get more food to more people. Executive Director of the CFB Barbara Sprague reports, “We now have 10 food distribution sites in Hernando County. Our newest sites are Crown of Life Church (Corona De Vida) in Spring Hill, and Christ Lutheran Church in Brooksville.”

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO