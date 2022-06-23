Illinois To Suspend Grocery Tax July 1st

The Illinois Department of Corrections is answering some questions in regards to the Vandalia Correctional Center. Cromwell Media-Vandalia contacted both the Illinois Department of the Corrections and the Governor’s Office following the Town Hall meeting on the Vandalia Prison. Naomi Puzzell of the Department of Corrections said via email “At this time, the Department does not have any plans to close Vandalia Correctional Center. The consolidation plan at Vandalia allows the Department to efficiently operate the facility and better serve the population. There will be NO layoffs or geographical transfers of staff. We are simply moving the staff and population to the newer units on the grounds of Vandalia Correctional Center.”

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO