Illinois To Suspend Grocery Tax July 1st

Expect the prospect of energy shortages and warnings of rolling blackouts to continue beyond just this summer. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO (MY-so), continues to have declarations for the entire multi-state energy grid including a hot weather alert and a capacity advisory. High heat and high energy demand has the grid oversight organization closely monitoring capacity. Doug Brown, an engineer with Springfield’s municipality owned City Water Light and Power, continues to warn of the potential of power supply issues as coal plants prepare to shut down. Tuesday, he said it’s not just Springfield, it’s the entire grid. And, it’s not just this year.
