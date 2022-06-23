ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois To Suspend Grocery Tax July 1st

By Todd Stapleton
 2 days ago

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois will be suspending its grocery tax next week. Beginning July...

Illinois Education Officials Increase MAP Grant Funding

(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Student Assistance Commission Is increasing college MAP grant funding that will help close to 155 thousand students. Six hundred and one million dollars in grants will be available in the new fiscal year that starts next month. The grants will cover 42 to 55 percent of average tuition and fee costs, depending on where a student goes to school in Illinois. More information about the MAP program is available at isac-dot-org.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois Renames Asian Carp

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is renaming the Asian carp fish. The new name is “Copi.” The change is part of a rebranding designed to address public misconceptions about the top-feeding fish, which is overrunning Midwest waterways. Officials say Copi are mild, clean-tasting fish with heart-healthy omega-threes and very low levels of mercury. Increased consumption will help to stop them from decimating other fish populations in the Great Lakes and restore an ecological balance to waterways down stream.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Utility official expects energy crunch to continue for years

Expect the prospect of energy shortages and warnings of rolling blackouts to continue beyond just this summer. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO (MY-so), continues to have declarations for the entire multi-state energy grid including a hot weather alert and a capacity advisory. High heat and high energy demand has the grid oversight organization closely monitoring capacity. Doug Brown, an engineer with Springfield’s municipality owned City Water Light and Power, continues to warn of the potential of power supply issues as coal plants prepare to shut down. Tuesday, he said it’s not just Springfield, it’s the entire grid. And, it’s not just this year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Questions remain whether Illinois’ power grid will go uninterrupted this summer

The nation’s power grid is under stress like never before and that could lead to periodic power outages in Illinois. That’s the prediction from MISO, the regional electric grid operator that oversees power in 10 states. JC Kibbey with the Natural Resources Defense Council says to get more renewable energy sources online, the electric grid needs to be updated.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Dept of Corrections responds regard VCC following Town Hall Meeting

The Illinois Department of Corrections is answering some questions in regards to the Vandalia Correctional Center. Cromwell Media-Vandalia contacted both the Illinois Department of the Corrections and the Governor’s Office following the Town Hall meeting on the Vandalia Prison. Naomi Puzzell of the Department of Corrections said via email “At this time, the Department does not have any plans to close Vandalia Correctional Center. The consolidation plan at Vandalia allows the Department to efficiently operate the facility and better serve the population. There will be NO layoffs or geographical transfers of staff. We are simply moving the staff and population to the newer units on the grounds of Vandalia Correctional Center.”
VANDALIA, IL

