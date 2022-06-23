ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food truck nights are back in Lincoln

Valley Breeze
 2 days ago

LINCOLN – Lincoln’s annual outdoor summer food truck and concert series kicked off over the weekend. Hundreds gathered at Chase Farm Park off Great Road on Sat., June 18 for a food truck supper in...

www.valleybreeze.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mybackyardnews.com

BVT POLAR EXPRESS – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Join us on weekends from November 11th – December 23rd with shows at 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM!. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Teen Craft: Sidewalk Chalk Paint at Lincoln Library June 30

LINCOLN – As part of its Summer Reading Program, the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a Sidewalk Chalk Paint program on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m., for ages 11-17. Participants will learn how to make sidewalk chalk paint from household ingredients and help the library paint the patio and sidewalks for Summer Reading. They will also be able to take home their paint to spread kind messages in their neighborhood.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

WhaleMobile at the Cumberland Library July 11

CUMBERLAND – Join Cynde from the WhaleMobile on Monday, July 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. as participants discover the wonder of whales at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. Cynde will be bringing her life-sized inflatable humpback whale, Nile, to the Community Room. Kids can go...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ricentral.com

First ever West Warwick Pride happening Saturday

WEST WARWICK — An event this Saturday, the first of its kind to be held locally, will celebrate the diversity of all those who call West Warwick home. “This is a family-fun event that brings the whole community together,” Wendy Boudreau, community organizer for the West Warwick Health Equity Zone (HEZ), said of West Warwick Pride, which among other things will feature drag performers, arts vendors, food trucks and workshops.
WEST WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Providence To Celebrate Fourth At India Point Park

The city of Providence is set to celebrate the Fourth of July. It will be for the first time in some three years. The Providence Art, Culture and Tourism Council announcing the celebration set for India Point Park, Sunday July 3rd. Mayor Jorge Elorza says the free event, open to the public will feature entertainment, fun and of course the fireworks.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Nature Exploration Program for Kids at Lincoln Library June 28

LINCOLN – On Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m., kids ages 8-12 are invited to explore nature at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road. Participants will learn about Rhode Island wildlife using props and other educational resources provided by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.
LINCOLN, RI
indowncity.com

13 Places to Eat Before WaterFire Providence

It’s official: WaterFire Providence is back and in full swing! The unique and iconic experience is free and open to the public. It includes the lighting of basins in Waterplace Park as visitors are invited to stroll along the river and engage with vendors, food trucks, music, and performers. As the city is flooded with sightseers, we know how hard it can be to decide where to eat before WaterFire. That’s why we’ve created a guide to just a few places we enjoy in downtown Providence!
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

After Fire Victims Outreach to hold fundraiser dinner on Friday

LINCOLN – After Fire Victims Outreach, a non-profit organization that helps families who have lost everything from a house fire, are holding a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, June 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Columbus Club of Lincoln, 171 Jenckes Hill Road. Donation is...
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI

Dino & Dragon Stroll in Providence

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

You-Pick Strawberry season underway at popular Seekonk farm

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — A summertime tradition in New England has officially kicked off at the Four Town Farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts. The You-Pick strawberry event located at 90 George Street, is offered daily to customers, seven days a week. “The strawberry picking season usually starts around June 10th...
SEEKONK, MA
Valley Breeze

Lincoln leaders push for safer Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council has asked for a higher police/security presence at Lincoln Woods State Park in the wake of a recent shots-fired incident in that area. Dean Hoxsie, chief law enforcement officer for the Rhode Island Environmental Police, was invited to Tuesday’s council meeting to address security at the park, following the Memorial Day shooting.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln Public Library's Summer Reading Program begins June 27

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will begin on Monday, June 27, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14, at 145 Old River Road. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” focusing on nature, camping and outdoor adventures. All ages from infants to adults are encouraged to participate.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Home Sweet Home Book Club reading 'Honor'

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host its Home Sweet Home Book Club on Monday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m., online with Zoom. This month, the club will discuss "Honor," by Thrity Umrigar. Copies of the book are available in the library for checkout or to download in the Hoopla app.
SMITHFIELD, RI
rimonthly.com

Wright’s Farm Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! This is how guests feel when they sit down for a meal at Wright’s Farm Restaurant, located at 84 Inman Rd. in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Frank Galleshaw III and his wife Susan currently run the restaurant, which can sit 1,200 people across six dining rooms. They also offer private banquet facilities in which they often host weddings and business events. The restaurant’s family style banquets have been satisfying customers with their homey feel for five decades now, and they made a point to celebrate that milestone. Wright’s Farm Restaurant’s social media pages are holding giveaways, with many opportunities to win gift cards and other prizes. On Thursday, June 2, the restaurant invited state influencers and community members for a complimentary dinner with the Galleshaws themselves, owners and operators since 1972.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rimonthly.com

See the Impact of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses’ Ukrainian Relief Drive

On March 12 of this year, Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses hosted a Relief Drive at their West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro locations in support of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their home country. From local businesses to individuals, the community showed up in droves, donating their time and resources (including 24,000 pounds of food and 166,000 pounds of clothing) in what many local outlets called an unprecedented act of generosity. Watch the video below to witness the inspiring effort that went into the process of cataloging, coordinating and shipping the donations overseas, along with the amazing impact these donations made.
WEST WARWICK, RI

