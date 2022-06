It’s official: WaterFire Providence is back and in full swing! The unique and iconic experience is free and open to the public. It includes the lighting of basins in Waterplace Park as visitors are invited to stroll along the river and engage with vendors, food trucks, music, and performers. As the city is flooded with sightseers, we know how hard it can be to decide where to eat before WaterFire. That’s why we’ve created a guide to just a few places we enjoy in downtown Providence!

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO