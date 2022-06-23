How to Light All Nine Lamps in Diablo Immortal

Ford recently officially confirmed that the S650 Mustang (which will replace the current S550) will bring with it a six-speed manual transmission. We also know that the next Ford Mustang will launch with engines similar to those currently available for the pony car. But before the new model arrives, Ford will make the most of the outgoing generation with special editions and offers. We know this because, earlier this month, the Blue Oval reached out to fans asking them to come up with a name for its new Mustang package. Although no official comment on the subject has been made since then, CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered the winning name: Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

