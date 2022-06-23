Red Robin Gourmet Burgers CEO To Retire At 2022-End
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc RRGB said Paul Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of his intent to retire at the end of 2022.
- Murphy will be assisting the Board in their search to identify a successor.
- He will also remain as a special advisor until March 31, 2023, to work with his successor for a smooth leadership transition.
- He Joined Red Robin in October 2019 and advised the Board at the time that he intended to serve for three years as a transitionary leader to improve operating execution and overall performance.
- Price Action: RRGB shares closed higher by 5.26% at $8.01 on Wednesday.
