ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers CEO To Retire At 2022-End

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNgw1_0gJWHgTT00
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc RRGB said Paul Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of his intent to retire at the end of 2022.
  • Murphy will be assisting the Board in their search to identify a successor.
  • He will also remain as a special advisor until March 31, 2023, to work with his successor for a smooth leadership transition.
  • He Joined Red Robin in October 2019 and advised the Board at the time that he intended to serve for three years as a transitionary leader to improve operating execution and overall performance.
  • Price Action: RRGB shares closed higher by 5.26% at $8.01 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

The company has shuttered over 100 locations in recent years. Do financial issues, including franchisee bankruptcies, portend further closings for the current calendar year?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.CrackerBarrel.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and Google.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Gourmet#Food Drink#The Board Of#Board
TheStreet

Taco Bell Has More Bad News for Mexican Pizza Fans

Taco Bell likes media hype. You could argue that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain took the much-loved Mexican Pizza off its menu during the height of the pandemic only because of the attention it knew it would get bringing it back. That's not the...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds Two New Menu Items for Summer

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report square-shaped burgers have been familiar to the fast-food chain's diners for well over 50 years. Along with Wendy's iconic burgers, the Frosty is what even those who don't eat fast food frequently know about and commonly associate with the hamburger chain. The cold...
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Congress Urges USDA & FDA To Resolve 'Hot' Hemp Difficulties, Addresses CBD Advertising, Veterans & Cannabis Research, Psychedelics

Congressional lawmakers updated several spending bills and reports dealing with important issues in the cannabis and hemp industries. New documents published by the House Appropriations Committee address hemp manufacturing problems, CBD advertising, home loan benefits for veterans employed in legal marijuana markets, research into medical cannabis for veterans, and alternative treatments for PTSD such as psychedelics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Adds $329,000 More Of This Self-Driving Trucking Firm

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday scooped up more shares in self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP, its second straight buy in the San Diego, California-based startup in over two months. The popular stock-picking firm bought 40,806 shares, estimated to be worth $329,172, based on Wednesday’s closing price...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Expedia Group Whale Trades For June 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Expedia Group. Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Switzerland Removes Medical Marijuana Access Limitations As Demand Rises

The Swiss government confirmed that it will remove limitations on medical marijuana use, starting August 1st, 2022. Medical marijuana patients are required to seek exceptional authorization from the health ministry to get medical cannabis prescriptions, which causes needless delays. Starting in August, the decision to use a cannabis-based medicine for therapeutic purposes will be taken by the physician in consultation with the patient, reported Leafie.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy