Marion County, FL

Marion County crash kills one person and sends three people to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly car crash in Marion County left one person dead and three people in critical condition. Wednesday evening, two cars collided on County Road 42....

