Columbus, OH

Top things to do this weekend in Columbus: New Kids on the Block, ProMusica, Popcorn Pops

By Michael Grossberg, Margaret Quamme and Peter Tonguette
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knbN5_0gJWH8k800

Ah, we have almost arrived at the weekend. If you are a fan of hot and sticky weather, then you probably will be happy. It's supposed to be in the high 80s and low 90s.

But it really doesn't matter. We have some pretty cool ideas of things to do indoors and outdoors this weekend.

If you are a fan of the New Kids on the Block, then you won't want to miss the group's show Saturday night at Value City Arena. Too bad that Wahlburgers hasn't opened in Hollywood Casino yet (July 18), or you might spot Donnie Wahlberg stopping by there for a snack!

But the New Kids on the Block are just one of the fun things we suggest for you this weekend. Read on for more ideas on how to spend your free time.

New Kids on the Block to dance into Columbus

Get ready for a bit of nostalgia when New Kids on the Block perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena, West Lane Avenue and Olentangy River Road. The Boston-born boy band has been going strong since the late '80s, with hits like “Hangin' Tough” and “Step by Step.” Expect nimble dancing, pyrotechnics, general cavorting and a bunch of familiar music from Donnie Wahlberg, et. al., aimed squarely at the band's enthusiastic “Blockheads.” The quintet will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. Tickets start at $22.50 (614-688-3939, www.schottensteincenter.com)

Popcorn Pops to feature animal guests

Animals from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be the guests of honor at the first Popcorn Pops family concert of the season from the Columbus Symphony on Friday at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, East Rich and South High streets. The program “Animal Safari” will feature the symphony performing pieces with animal connections, such as “Swan Lake,” as well as an animal meet-and-greet courtesy of the zoo. Pre-concert activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the music at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12, or $10.50 for ages 3 to 12, free for age 2 and younger. (www.columbussymphony.com)

Strawberries galore (and more) in London

The red fruit named in the title of this annual festival in London plays a prominent part in the three-day event, running Thursday through Saturday throughout London. Contests include top picks among foods that incorporate strawberries, cakes and cookies decorated with a strawberry theme and accessories such as hats or jewelry with strawberry stylings — but there are many other things going on, too, including a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and a parade beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. (www.londonstrawberryfestival.com)

ProMusica woodwind quintet to perform at Natalie's

Hop off to musical destinations in the company of five gifted instrumentalists: The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s woodwind quintet — consisting of flutist Anthony Trionfo, oboist Jessica Smithorn, clarinetist Jenny Magistrelli, bassoonist Rachael Young and horn player Brad Granville — will perform “Jetsetters,” a program featuring music that evokes travel, at 7 p.m. Sunday at Natalie’s Grandview Music Hall and Kitchen, 945 King Ave. Tickets cost $10 to $16. (www.promusicacolumbus.org)

A Dickens of a tale to be presented

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus will present “A Tale of Two Cities,” adapted in 1935 by British playwright Terence Rattigan (“The Winslow Boy”) and British actor-writer John Gielgud (“Arthur”) from Charles Dickens’ classic 1859 novel about courage, sacrifice and struggles for justice and survival during the late-1700s events leading up to the French Revolution and Reign of Terror. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (except July 1) fromThursday through July 17 in Schiller Park’s amphitheater. Admission is pay-what-you will, or $25 to $50 for reserved seating with advance online purchase. (614-444-6888, www.theactorstheatre.org)

Free outdoor family-friendly musical

Little Theatre Off Broadway will end its 61st season with a rare outdoor production of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” the Broadway musical comedy about Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Snoopy and other beloved characters from the Charles M. Schultz comic strip Peanuts. Performances of the family-oriented production will run at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. July 22-23 and 4 p.m. July 24 at Town Center Park, 3339 Park St., Grove City. Admission is free. (614-875-3919, www.ltob.org)

A 'Real Housewife' in our city

Live Nation will present “Sonja in Your City,” starring TV personality and New York socialite/philanthropist Sonja Morgan, who became well-known from her long-running role on the reality-TV series “The Real Housewives of New York City” and has developed her own international fashion lifestyle brand. “Sonja in Your City,” a variety show with standup comedians, drag artists, songs, audience interactive bits and Sonja’s own improv-comedy, will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Riffe Center’s Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. Tickets cost $39.50 and $49.50, or VIP packages for $149.50 at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (614-469-0939, www.cbusarts.com)

My Morning Jacket back on tour

Indie rock quintet My Morning Jacket will be showing off their powers as a quintessential jam band in an outdoor rain-or-shine concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave. The band, which kicked off in the very late '90s, and has taken a few breaks along the way, reunited last year for a self-titled album, followed by this year's dynamic, psychedelic concert tour. Opening will be singer-songwriter Indigo de Souza. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. Tickets: $42.50 (614-461-5483, promowestlive.com)

New tricks from Nitro Circus

After debuting its latest live production in Pennsylvania and Ontario, Nitro Circus is coming to Columbus. The show, which features some of the world’s best action sports athletes, will show off new tricks and stunts at 7 p.m. Friday in Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane. Tickets start $25. (nitrocircus.com)

Conductors with Capriccio

Music — and conductors’ batons — will fill the air in the latest concert from Capriccio Columbus. At 5 p.m. Sunday in the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., the choir will perform “Let the Music Fill the Air,” which will feature three guest conductors — Hilary Apfelstadt, Peter Jarjisian and Raymond Wise — leading works that they chose for the program. Also on tap will be a performance of British composer John Rutter’s “Requiem” by the Capriccio Jubilee Choir and a 22-piece orchestra. Tickets cost $22, or $6 for children. (www.capricciocolumbus.org)

NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus CEO

Food News: Crafted Culture to Open Downtown Taproom; The Shrunken Head Closes

Crafted Culture Brewing Co., founded by Columbus Monthly Tastemaker Anthony “Sizzle” Perry, has landed a new home in Downtown Columbus. The city’s first Black-owned brewery is set to take over a street-level space at the Harlow on Main apartment building at 199 E. Main St. Crafted Culture first made its debut in early 2021 at 505 Morrison Road in Gahanna but left the space earlier this year. Not long after, Heart State Brewing took over the Gahanna taproom.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: HouseTaco

The obvious attention-getting opener here is something on the lines of “Mexico has invaded the Ohio Statehouse.” That said, we live in strange times, and openers like that can take unexpected turns. So, instead, let’s start with a less interesting statement: A newish player has taken over the old Milo’s space inside the Ohio Statehouse, it’s called HouseTaco, and it serves tacos.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Anthony-Thomas Candy Company Celebrates 70 Years

Candy has a way of becoming a tradition. Nick Trifelos, national sales manager at Anthony-Thomas Candy Company, says they hear from customers that remember being young and receiving chocolate from their grandparents, and as the years have passed, they’ve become that grandparent, gifting chocolate to their grandkids. “We’ve been...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to park for Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are plenty of transportation options to choose from to get to the 2.5 square miles Downtown that Red, White and BOOM! spans. In addition to private lots scattered throughout the area, spots in garages run by the Arena District, Columbus Commons, and Greater Columbus Convention Center can be reserved ahead of time.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Buckeye Lady opens new location in Clintonville

The Buckeye Lady, known for turning a a state staple into a sweet treat, opened a new location in the Clintonville neighborhood. Alicia Hindman founded the business amid COVID-19 when she found a passion for bringing the peanut butter and chocolate confection to many around the world. Two years later, there are over 25 different varieties of stuffed buckeyes including red velvet, s'mores and vegan options. The Buckeye Lady is both human and dog friendly through a collaboration with Cake Hound, a bakery and boutique for pet, to serve buckeye dog treats. The new location is located at 4493 N High St in Clintonville.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
