UNC Asheville's Blose was local face for Title IX, women's sports growth

ASHEVILLE – Betsy Blose remembers when she was in sixth grade and wanted to play on a team but there was no team for her to play on.

Thanks to Title IX and efforts by her to raise money for the future Betsy Bloses, there are plenty of teams for girls and women to play on today.

Blose retired this month from UNC Asheville after working at the Big South school for 20 years. She spent the first 10 years as the school’s women’s basketball coach and led the Bulldogs to their first conference championship in 2007. She got out of coaching in 2012 and first worked with student-athlete alumni before working with fundraising. The past few years had seen her run the athletic department’s annually successful Our Turn to Play event that raises money for female student-athlete scholarships .

Demp Bradford: Asheville grew as sports destination during commission director's tenure

Commencement 2022: Photos from UNC Asheville ceremony this spring

“When I first started working in fundraising it was an eye-opening experience for me,” said Blose. “As a coach, you just take for granted the scholarships you have in your budget to give to student-athletes. When you see the work that goes into raising the money for those scholarships, it makes you appreciate them a lot more. The money for those scholarships doesn’t just come out of the sky.”

Blose declared that she’s very thankful for Title IX.

“I’m a product of Title IX. I was one of the first women’s basketball players to ever get a scholarship at James Madison in 1980,” she said. “The full scholarship I received helped my parents out and allowed me to get a great education which helped get me into coaching.”

As Blose heads into retirement, she’s proud of the success of the Our Turn to Play event that has raised money for Bulldog female student-athletes. The annual spring event has brought in its share of famous speakers including legendary broadcaster Lesley Visser and Mike Whan, the former commissioner of the LPGA and current executive director of the U.S. Golf Association.

“That event became personal and a passion for me to help make it successful,” said Blose “Thanks to a great committee and lots of help, we raised more than $116,000 dollars for this year’s event. “

Blose believes that to increase the amount of money raised for female student-athletes, it will take building relationships and imagination.

“You must build relationships with people when you’re asking for money for student-athlete scholarships. If you can do that, then you can be successful. I’m proud to say that some of our donors have become some of my best friends,” said Blose.

“Fundraising is always a challenge but I think the future is bright,” she also said. “Women’s athletics are getting more media coverage than ever before. Plus you have women who have benefited from Title IX and they want to help future student-athletes.

“Fundraisers are still going to have work hard and develop relationships with people,” added Blose. “But if they can get potential donors to see how much a scholarship means to a student-athlete and the impact it has on their lives, I think they will see that it is a worthwhile endeavor.”

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: UNC Asheville's Blose was local face for Title IX, women's sports growth