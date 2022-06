LAGRANGE – A proposal to add an asphalt plant to an existing facility that recycles old blacktop into item 4 has drawn criticism from neighbors of the proposed location. Blacktop Maintenance Corp. (BTM) on Commerce Drive in the Town of LaGrange is seeking to add large silos and a blast furnace to produce hot asphalt for use in projects such as the paving of roads, driveways, and parking lots.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO