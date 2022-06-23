ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Mitchell City Council talk adding stormwater fee, increase to tap fees in public hearing

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14t7Cn_0gJWGjaV00

MITCHELL — In the first of two scheduled public hearings, the Mitchell City Council discussed the potential of increases to the city’s water and sewer tap fees, as well as the implementation of a monthly stormwater fee for residents.

The reason for the potential addition of a stormwater fee would be to help the city in applying for grants that could be used for large projects that would improve the city’s stormwater infrastructure, as well as to fund repairs and minor improvements, outside of the larger projects.

'Guardian of their story:' Dr. Deborah Craton to retire after 38 years caring for patients.

Currently, there are flooding issues in areas of Mitchell during periods of rainfall, due to a lack of stormwater drainage. Additionally, stormwater is making its way to the wastewater treatment facility, unnecessarily utilizing the city’s resources.

According to Mitchell Mayor JD England, the city previously applied for three state grants to help with this issue but were denied each time because they did not have a stormwater fee.

The city would be eligible for a maximum of $600,000 in grants through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. As of now, the exact cost of the project is unknown.

A study was conducted in 2017 which identified problematic areas contributing to the stormwater drainage issues throughout Mitchell, with a total bill around $2.3 million quoted for the necessary improvements. With current levels of inflation, England estimates the cost of the projects today would total around $4.6 million or double the previous estimate.

If the city is denied grants again in the future, Mitchell Clerk Mark Bryant said they could potentially spend from built up reserve funds or utilize a bond to cover some of the repair costs.

Summer travel: Here are national parks in driving distance of Indiana.

The council did not decide upon an amount for the stormwater fee, should it be implemented. The possibility of a flat fee for residents and a progressive fee for commercial lots, based on the size of their buildings and parking lots was discussed as a possibility.

The topic will be further discussed at next week’s second public hearing on these topics, scheduled for June 28, 7 p.m. at city hall.

Sewer and water tap fees

Increases to Mitchell’s water and sewer tap fees were also discussed at the meeting Tuesday evening. The current water tap fee is $350 and the sewer tap fee is $250.

At the current water and sewer tap rates, the city of Mitchell is not able to cover the costs of setting up the utility services at new residences, England explained to the council.

Mitchell Water and Sewer Superintendent Tyler Duncan recommended increasing the tap fees to at least $875 for water and $350 for the sewer, as those are more in-line with what it costs the city to complete the job, England said.

County news: Commissioners review new health insurance policies.

When a new home connects to Mitchell’s sewer tap, the homeowner is required to do any digging to connect to the tap. For the water tap connections, the city covers costs of digging, including materials and an estimated five hours of labor.

England told the council that he would work with Duncan before the next session to gather costs of recent tap connection jobs completed by the city to obtain an average cost that can be used to determine fees, with the goal being for the city to break even on such jobs.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
bcdemocrat.com

Commissioners OK bid to pave 8 roads, discuss future plans

More than $3 million will be spent to pave portions of eight different county roads this summer after the Brown County Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a bid for the paving project last week. E&B Paving was awarded a contract for $3,118,771 during the June 15 meeting to pave portions of...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Landfill Closed

The Daviess County Landfill is currently closed due to mechanical issues. Officials say the landfill was closed around 1:50 pm yesterday due to the problem. Once the issues are fixed, the landfill will reopen. No timeline was given.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana Land Trust acquires Johnson County land

The Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. has acquired 109 acres of forest land in southern Johnson County. The land trust says the environmentally significant land, known as Callon Hollow, is home to a wide range of plants and animals, including Indiana species of concern. The trust says the land includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan could see big economic growth

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday. The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability and connectivity around the town. “Connectivity is everything,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “We’re not recreating the City of Sullivan, we’re […]
SULLIVAN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Mitchell, IN
Mitchell, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Water Resources#Stormwater Fee#The Mitchell City Council#Engl
duboiscountyfreepress.com

New code greatly expands Jasper’s animal control ordinance

The City of Jasper is considering adopting a more comprehensive animal control ordinance that adds more regulation for animals (mainly dogs) involved in dangerous or vicious behavior. At Wednesday’s regular council meeting, City Attorney Renee Kabrick presented the draft ordinance to the common council. The city began to consider...
JASPER, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Transit to subsidize Uber rides to replace late service Monday

Bloomington Transit will end service for routes 1 through 5 after 9 p.m., starting June 27. Late night service will be replaced by subsidized Uber or Lyft rides. Under the new policy, riders will pay the first $1 of their trip, with BT paying up to $19. Wheelchair accessible vehicles can be requested from BT Dispatch at 812-336-7433.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wevv.com

2 arrested on dealing charges in Tell City after large amount of drugs found at hotel

Two people were arrested on drug dealing charges in Tell City, Indiana, after police say a large amount of drugs was found in their room at a local hotel. The Tell City Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony Spencer of Corydon and 23-year-old Lillian Johnson of Bloomington were arrested on charges of dealing meth, dealing marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, and maintaining a common nuisance.
TELL CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamwamfm.com

Two Arrested in Jasper on Drug Charges

Two people in Jasper were arrested early this morning on drug charges. Around 4:00 am, officers were dispatched to a gas station on Newton Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, two subjects were located and identified as 26-year-old Chelsea Pate of Jasper and 58-year-old David Schutz of...
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

44-year-old Shane Bowling of Heltonville was arrested Thursday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s office on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Bond was posted. The current jail population is at 154.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Columbus Police Officers are delivering Compassion Kits to area homeless

COLUMBUS – Officers with the Columbus Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team have been delivering “Compassion Kits” to homeless individuals in the community during this hot weather. On Tuesday, three members of the team, Officer Cody Wooten, Officer Jackie Recarte, and Officer Zach Romero, were out delivering...
COLUMBUS, IN
985theriver.com

Greene Co. asked to be on the lookout for gas thieves

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being taken from cars.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for Substantial Amount of Drugs

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.
MADISON, IN
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
854
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy