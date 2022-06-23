ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post
 2 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Franklin News Post

Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Hot weekend and storms before a pleasant end to June

ROANOKE, Va. – The end of June is always on the warm side, but this weekend our highs are a little above average. Seasonable highs are in the mid 80s and our forecast highs reach the upper 80s and even 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. By this time of year Roanoke tends to have 7 days where highs reached the 90s, but this year 14 days already reached that threshold. I wouldn’t be surprised if we add another on before the weekend is through.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tree traps two in Bedford home during Wednesday night’s storm

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford woman said she’s lucky to be alive after being trapped inside her home for hours during Wednesday night’s storm. For 30 years, Patsy Sines has rented her trailer home, living with her ex-husband. “I knew we was in trouble,” Patsy Sines said....
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

VDOT: Bridge replacement to cause 45-day traffic detour in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — A section of Route 760 will be closed for 45 days during the replacement of a bridge on the Roanoke River. The Diuguids Lane bridge, located near the Route 760 intersection with Route 639, also known as West Riverside Drive, at the Salem city limits will be closed for construction beginning July 5. Signs and message boards will be posted before the closure.
ROANOKE, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: VDOT delays traffic pattern change at Route 29S/460W in Lynchburg

Update: Thursday, 10:35 a.m. A planned traffic pattern shift on Route 29 South/Route 460 West between Campbell Avenue and Concord Turnpike, due to ongoing bridge replacement work, has been delayed. The shift was set to go from June 24-26. Once the new schedule for the shift is established, VDOT will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Star City Motor Madness kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The 21st Star City Motor Madness kicked off Friday evening in Roanoke. The big weekend started with Cruise Night on Williamson Road Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a car show in Downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectators got to Cruise Night...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County home a total loss after early morning fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A house that caught fire early Friday morning in Franklin County has been deemed a total loss. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Beechdale Road around 3:12 a.m. The Rocky Mount Fire Department, Franklin County Fire and Public Safety, Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and the Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews fight early morning fire at Franklin Co. home

First responders have spent their Friday morning battling a blaze at a home just outside of Rocky Mount. Crews fight early morning fire at Franklin Co. home. Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation; Supreme …. Whiskers in the kitchen: Celebrating National Catfish …. Whiskers in the kitchen: Celebrating National Catfish …
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Danville could be tearing down the Long Mill Dam

DANVILLE, Va. – After years of debate, Danville city leaders might tear down the Long Mill Dam. As development comes closer to the area of the Dan River near the dam, there’s urgency behind the decision. The dam was built in the early 1800s and stretches more than...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

DWR finds more fish with lesions in the Jackson River in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) confirms it has found a variety of fish with lesions on the Jackson River between Covington and Clifton Forge. The fish were collected during an electrofishing survey last week. The survey was done in response to reports from a local fishing guide that nearly […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Engine fire halts train moving through Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg fire crews responded Wednesday to a fire on a train. The 3 House, of the Lynchburg Fire Dept., says it responded Wednesday to a report of a fire on a train. The arriving crews found a locomotive with smoke showing from the engine compartment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man injured in Williamson Rd shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hurt in an incident on Williamson Road Friday, according to Roanoke City police. Around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Williamson Road for a person who had been shot. Although, when they arrived no victim was found. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for June 23

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 12 hrs ago. Mary Dudley Harrison April 14, 1940 - June 18, 2022 Mary Dudley Harrison, of South Boston, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. She wa…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

AEP scam re-emerging in Roanoke, BBB reports

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia. According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke police investigating Friday night shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police in Roanoke are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW around 10:20, but no victim was found. An adult male transported privately to the hospital arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators say they have not made any...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Town of Brookneal looks to establish Cobblestone Hotels building

BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Brookneal Town Council member Barbara LaPrade saw an issue develop years ago. “We had a hotel on the upper end of town, but that was not something that one would invite relatives or friends to stay [in],” said LaPrade, citing issues with its quality. Those...
BROOKNEAL, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County and Danville, Virginia Kick Off Joint Branding Initiative With Community Survey – Mike Swanson

I attended yesterday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting for Pittsylvania County and the most interesting aspect of the meeting was a presentation about a new joint branding initiative by the county and the city of Danville. This is a big deal and deserves going through all of the details of what this is about. It is starting with a post card that will be sent in the mail to area residents about their thoughts and feelings for the community. At first glance that might not seem like a big deal, but the end result of it will be.
DANVILLE, VA

