NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Evelyn Gooch was a voracious reader who instilled her passion for reading in her children and grandchildren. She'd send them several times a week to the library annex on Houghton Street to pick up books. Her daughter Lynne Blake recalled how they had to check the library cards to make sure her card number — X2820 — wasn't already stamped on them. She was greeted by the librarian one day with a stack of books from the main library that she was assured her mother hadn't read yet.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO