Torchy’s Tacos Brings Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

By Lisa Hay
 2 days ago

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.

To celebrate the new restaurant, Torchy’s will host a grand opening party on Monday, June 27 from 5-8 p.m., where the community is welcome to attend and enjoy a complimentary meal, including tacos, queso, beer samples, beverages and more.

Torchy’s is also kicking off grand opening day on June 29th by offering the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. on opening day a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening T-Shirt, which will grant the lucky Taco Junkie a year of free Green Chile Queso each time they wear it to the Camelback location.*

“Torchy’s is always looking for new markets to expand to, and Phoenix hit the mark for us in terms of its incredible growth, culture and food scene,” said Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos in a statement. “This is the farthest west we’ve expanded to so far and we can’t wait to connect with the local community and show them what our Damn Good tacos are all about!”

The Camelback location boasts a 4,500-square foot dining room coupled with an outdoor patio, where guests can enjoy delicious options like the Beef Fajita taco, plant-based MoFaux taco and Torchy’s Taco of the Month while sipping fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the Camelback Torchy’s Tacos menu include:

  • Damn Good Tacos: Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, housemade corn or flour tortillas like Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles and cotija cheese, MoFaux made with plant-based, cowboy-style Beyond Beef, the famous Trailer Park inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese (or make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso ) and many more
  • Breakfast Tacos: Served all day long, with options like The Wrangler made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, Migas made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese, and more
  • Taco of the Month: Torchy’s ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep Taco Junkies guessing and relishing year-round, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Torchy’s charitable partners including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson, and Phoenix House
  • Flavorful Sides: Including Green Chile Queso + Chips, Juan’s Refried Beans, Street Corn and fresh-made guacamole and salsa
  • Freshly Squeezed, Hand-shaken Margaritas and Local Brews: Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. for dining in, with drink specials including $1.50 off draft and bottled beer and $2 off Damn Good Drinks. Plus, enjoy $3.50 select drinks, like sangria or mimosas, all day on Saturdays and Sundays

The restaurant’s hours of operation are:

  • Monday – Thursday: 10AM – 9PM
  • Friday: 10AM – 9PM
  • Saturday: 10AM – 10PM
  • Sunday: 10AM – 10PM

Founded in a food trailer in Austin in 2006, Torchy’s Tacos elevates the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations that include responsibly sourced, high-quality ingredients from around the world. Follow Torchy’s Camelback on Facebook or download the Torchy’s App to join the Taco Junkies Rewards Club to keep up with the latest local news and offers.

*Offer is valid only at the Torchy’s Camelback location and expires one full year after the store opening date. Offer is good for a free HALF QUESO + CHIPS and can only be redeemed once per day on dine-in or takeout orders placed in the restaurant when guest is present wearing the Camelback Taco Junkie t-shirt. Cannot be redeemed on online or delivery orders.



