One person killed in crash near Holland

By FOX 17 News
 2 days ago
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash Thursday morning.

They got the call around 3 a.m. to Douglas Ave. near Van Dyke St. It's right near the curve by Captain Sundae headed to Holland State Park.

When deputies arrived they found a silver sedan that had crossed the road and hit a tree.

Paramedics performed live-saving measures but were not able to save the driver.

No one else was in the car, and it was the only car involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

