Henry County, IL

Pediatric COVID vaccinations offered at Henry County Health Department June 'pop-up' clinic

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
 2 days ago
The Henry & Stark County Health Department and Henry County Office of Emergency Management are holding a special “Pop-Up” Pediatric Moderna Covid Vaccination Clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Kewanee First Choice Healthcare location, 110 N. Burr Blvd.

The clinic is for all area children 6 months to 5 years old. The “Walk-In” Clinic means no appointments are necessary while supplies last.

The clinic follows a June 18 decision by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) approving Covid-19 vaccination for young children who are at least 6 months old.

Scientific evidence has shown that the children who received the COVID-19 vaccines during testing developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies expected to protect them against coronavirus. Vaccines continue to be effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization, including in children with and without underlying medical conditions.

Parents and caregivers can now get those younger-age children vaccinated with either the Moderna (2-Shot Series) or Pfizer (3-Shot Series) vaccines to better protect them from Covid-19. All children, including children who have already had Covid-19, should get vaccinated.

The Health Department & First Choice Healthcare’s Covid-19 vaccination services offer both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines.

The Department continues to offer Covid-19 MODERNA vaccinations for those 18 years and older; and PFIZER initial and booster vaccinations for those 5 years and older at Special “Walk-In” clinics and by appointment at the Health Department’s Kewanee First Choice Healthcare location, 110 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee (309) 852-5272. In addition, many local pharmacies have these vaccinations by appointment as well.

Star-Courier

Star-Courier

