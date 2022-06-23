ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Area School District applying for safety grant

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
ELLWOOD CITY – Officials from the Ellwood City Area School District recently applied to receive funding from a school safety grant.

If received, the district would use the money to perform upgrades to district security, such as new security cameras and bullet-proof film on windows, according to Ellwood City Police Sgt./Officer-in-charge Michael McBride.

McBride said this is in response to the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 22 people, including the perpetrator, and injured 17 others.

He said the district reached out to the police department, as they needed a letter of support from the local police chief/officer-in-charge.

McBride said the school district is in good standing when it comes to security, as they have good security surveillance already, its own contracted police service, and has the Ellwood City Police Department “next door” to them.

He and Mayor Anthony Court said the district is being more proactive, stating the police department will give its full support to the district when it comes to security and safety.

