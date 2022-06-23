ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Letters: Gas tax holiday not a good solution. 'Domestic threats' target abortion clinics.

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Gas tax holiday 'short-sighted'

We are all feeling the pain of the elevated prices of gasoline, and those who can afford them the least are being adversely affected the most; however, a gas tax holiday is not the answer. It is, in fact, a short-term, short-sighted response to a persistent issue. A gas tax holiday is a political, knee-jerk reaction and fails to consider the long-term damage to the economy caused by continuing delays to repair and rebuild our country’s infrastructure.

The poor shape of our infrastructure has been noted many times over the years and the costs to the economy related to these conditions are many – from damages to vehicles to the cost of delays in supply chain deliveries.

On the other hand, infrastructure work provides good-paying jobs for thousands of Americans and reduces the costs of delivering goods and services. We finally have a bi-partisan initiative to address the shortcomings of our infrastructure and we cannot afford to go backward from here.

The causes for the high gas prices are many, from record exports of American oil, to two of the largest refineries being offline due to damages, to labor shortages in the oil and gas industry and the war in Ukraine, and a gas tax holiday would do nothing to alleviate these contributing factors and might even have an adverse effect by increasing demand in a market with a supply shortage. Solutions to the issue of gasoline prices lie elsewhere.

Mark Corna, Powell

Share your thoughts:How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

Probe attacks against abortion clinics

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent out an email notice June 21 to all Ohioans who subscribe to his announcements. The Cincinnati Enquirer article, "As Supreme Court decision looms, Ohio AG urges FBI to probe anti-abortion center threats elsewhere

about it," included some factual background information.

Yost and the attorneys general of a number of other Republican-led states were urging federal authorities to investigate violence against pro-life groups and their pregnancy centers. As the Enquirer pointed out, neither Attorney General Yost or the head of the Ohio Right To Life group actually knew of any incidents yet in our state which would indicate a need for a federal investigation. And already the FBI is already enaged in investigating a few incidents in other states.

So why imply that any such threat is yet legitimate or widespread in our state? It’s well-known that federal authorities automatically investigate reported incidents of domestic terrorism anyway. So why the partisan posturing from our state’s top law enforcement official?

As well, I must ask our Ohio attorney general why he has not collaborated with those same conservative-led states to urge the feds to investigate similar attacks and threats by pro-life extremists, likely far more numerous, against abortion clinics?

There are continual domestic terrorist threats made against the latter and their staff, as well as intimidation and misdirection of their patients from so-called “pro life” elements. Where is the urgency in attending to that, Attorney General Yost?

Susan Linden, Columbus

