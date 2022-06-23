ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Wilfred Owen and Philip Larkin’s GCSE removal is ‘cultural vandalism’ – Zahawi

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9Bbe_0gJWEsME00

The removal of poems by Philip Larkin and Wilfred Owen from a GCSE poetry anthology has been labelled “cultural vandalism” by the Education Secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi hit out on Thursday at the move by OCR, which is part of a wider reform of the exam board’s anthology.

He said he will be discussing the decision with OCR, one of the main examining bodies in the UK.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would back Mr Zahawi raising the issue with the board.

Asked if the Education Secretary would have Boris Johnson’s support, a No 10 spokesman said: “Yes… we want to see children continuing to receive a broad range of education in these areas.”

The shake-up of the anthology offering, first reported by The Times, will see some poets such as Larkin and Owen make way for a more diverse range of literary voices.

Mr Zahawi used Twitter to condemn the decision, which will see the updated selection taught from September.

Launching the new set of poems, OCR said the anthology builds “on the diversity of the original anthology by offering more poems by contemporary and established poets of colour”.

The exam board said the poems to be replaced will have largely already been studied and assessed.

Mr Zahawi said: “Larkin and Owen are two of our finest poets. Removing their work from the curriculum is cultural vandalism.

“Their work must be passed on to future generations – as it was to me.

“I will be speaking to the exam board to make this clear.”

The Stratford-on-Avon MP used his own experience to advocate for the retention of older, better known British poets.

“As a teenager improving my grasp of the English language, Larkin’s poems taught me so much about my new home.

“We must not deny future students the chance to make a similarly powerful connection with a great British author, or miss out on the joy of knowing his work.”

William Blake, Emily Bronte, John Keats, Sylvia Plath and Carol Ann Duffy are among those established poets remaining in the OCR GCSE anthology.

New names include British-Jamaican poet Raymond Antrobus, as well as Ukrainian-American poet Ilya Kaminsky.

Jill Duffy, OCR’s chief executive, called it an “inspiring set of poems that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to greater diversity in the English literature that students engage with”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

House matron at top grammar school told self-harming student she had 'more important things to deal with', tribunal hears

A house matron at a top grammar school told a self-harming student she had 'more important things to deal with', an employment tribunal has heard. Barbara Shiells was sacked from her role at Ripon Grammar School in North Yorkshire after receiving an 'unprecedented' number of complaints about her 'behaviour, attitude, professionalism and ability'.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Ann Duffy
Person
Ilya Kaminsky
Person
Philip Larkin
Person
John Keats
Person
Wilfred Owen
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
William Blake
Person
Sylvia Plath
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Pembrokeshire: Detectorists' finds declared treasure

Metal detectorists have uncovered jewellery including gold and silver rings from as far back as the 12th Century in Pembrokeshire. The county's acting senior coroner Paul Bennett has now declared the five finds treasure. They include a medieval and post-medieval brooch, thimble and rings. All were found by metal detectorists,...
SCIENCE
BBC

Windrush Day: Queen praises pioneers as Waterloo statue unveiled

The Queen has praised the Windrush "pioneers" for their "profound contribution" to British life as a statue to them was unveiled. The monument, at Waterloo Station, pays tribute to the thousands of people who arrived in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971. It depicts a man, woman...
U.K.
newschain

Serena Williams happily ‘out of office’ as she targets more Wimbledon glory

Serena Williams joked she has put her ‘out of office’ on as she takes a break from her hectic off-court life to tread the lawns of Wimbledon once again. Suspicions had been growing that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had effectively retired having not been seen on a tennis court since withdrawing in tears during her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago with a hamstring injury.
TENNIS
BBC

Birmingham Panorama: Fly-tipping at National Trust site

An area of natural beauty has been labelled a "mess" due to fly-tipping. Bin bags, loft insulation and car tyres have been dumped illegally at Birmingham Panorama in Frankley, Worcestershire, since January. The National Trust, which owns the land, says it has asked the council for help, but due to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#English Language#English Literature#Uk#Gcse#Ocr#The Times
newschain

Seven child strip-search cases referred to police watchdog

A further seven referrals involving strip searches of children have been made to the police watchdog, the Metropolitan Police has said. The voluntary referrals relate to separate incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to “more intimate searches outside custody”, according to the force.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Education
newschain

Two accused of plotting to harvest child’s organs in the UK

Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK. Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, the Metropolitan Police said. They are due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Watchdog to reinvestigate police over bungled serial killer probe

The police watchdog is to reinvestigate the Metropolitan Police over their initial handling of the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said there is evidence that its original investigation into the conduct of officers was “materially flawed”, with “new information” coming out at the inquests into the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor, held last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Biden arrives in Europe ahead of G7 and Nato summits

US President Joe Biden is out to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe as the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are deepening. Mr Biden will...
POTUS
newschain

Big Issue seller shows Duke and Duchess of Cambridge around his home

A Big Issue seller shook the Duke of Cambridge’s hand and invited him to visit his modular home, after telling William he heard that he had sold the magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Eamonn Kelly, 52, on a visit to housing charity Jimmy’s Cambridge, which supports people on their journey through homelessness.
HOMELESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy