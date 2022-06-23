ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Watch Here: How to Prune a Rose with Rohr’s Nursery

By billy.beebe
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing Pam’s Places a news series following WHBC’s Pam Cook as she travels all...

www.whbc.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Inn of Chagrin Falls gets a designer makeover

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Inn of Chagrin Falls recently got a big makeover from New York fashion designer Christian Siriano. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the popular getaway spot and shows us some of the updates. Click here to learn more about the Inn of Chagrin.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Village Butcher Opens Monday, June 27th in Mayfield

As Giovanni's restaurant in Beachwood cruises to its 46th year in business, and weeks before Paloma debuts at Van Aken District, owners Carl Quagliata and Zack Ladner will open the doors to The Village Butcher (818 S.O.M. Center Rd., 440-565-7330) in Mayfield. Located a stone's throw from Smokin’ Q’s, the...
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

On the road with radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti: Rocking the RV Life

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Steady or Slightly Falling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus numbers: steady to falling slightly. In Thursday’s weekly report, the state had just over 16,000 new COVID cases, with Stark County having 374 of them. The per-capita case figure per 100,000 people is at 241.2. Here are your weekly numbers:
cleveland19.com

Another ‘huge swarm’ of mayflies spotted overnight over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sorry to “bug” you, but the mayflies are coming!. No, that was not a rain shower in the distance moving towards the northern Ohio shoreline. The National Weather Service shared a radar graphic that shows a “huge swarm” of mayflies over the western basin of Lake Erie.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fairlawn Heights mansion offers character, charm for $1.2M: House of the Week

AKRON, Ohio -- In 1917, Goodyear co-founder Frank Seiberling began development on Fairlawn Heights, a neighborhood of fine homes intended for business leaders and Goodyear executives not far from his newly completed Stan Hywet estate. Today, the area is one of Akron’s most desirable addresses full of homes of period charm and character. 2020 Stockbridge Road is one of them. Though not original to the neighborhood, the home was built in 1983 on land the current owners purchased from the Seiberling Family.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Animal shelters reaching capacity during tough economic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Running an animal shelter in these tough economic times isn’t easy. Sharon Harvey, the executive director at Cleveland APL, said pet owners are constantly dropping of their pets here because they simply can’t afford to feed or take care of them right now. “Demand...
CLEVELAND, OH

